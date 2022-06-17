R68 million PowerBall jackpot tonight: You could be SA’s next multimillionaire

Citizen Reporter

An estimated R68 million in PowerBall jackpots is up for grabs on Friday night.

That kind of money can change most people’s lives.

Friday’s PowerBall jackpot stands at an estimated R42 million, while the PowerBall PLUS is at an estimated R26 million.

The most recent Lotto millionaire comes from Middelburg. The lucky person has already claimed their R12,600,447.90 winnings from the June 8 draw.

“We congratulate our latest multi-millionaire from Middelburg. The winner came forward to claim their winnings, but requested to remain strictly anonymous, and therefore we will not be publishing any further information regarding these winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Be part of the BIGGEST jackpots in Mzansi this Friday PLAY for R68 MILLION in total estimated jackpots! Play #PowerBall for an estimated R42 MILLION and #PowerBallPLUS for R26 MILLION NOW in-store, on https://t.co/GDdKpgDsH0, our Mobile App, cell phone banking, or dial *120*7529# pic.twitter.com/Ls82Qpmka1— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 17, 2022

Powerball jackpot winner

The most recent PowerBall winner claimed the R126 million jackpot at the end of May after spending R22.50 on a quick-pick selection in Florida, Johannesburg.

The anonymous winner said she was “in complete disbelief”.

She will take a very cautious approach when spending the money, saying she intends to keep a “very low profile with her feet on the ground”.

“My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris”, she said.

Get your Powerball ticket

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of the draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (terms and conditions apply).

Free counselling

It’s quite a shock becoming a millionaire overnight.

In most cases, lottery winners squander their newfound fortune in record time, while many others are duped into dubious investment schemes, or fall victim to the family and friends’ trap of dishing out their cash.

Ithuba’s winner services department, therefore, offers free financial advice and trauma counselling to winners of R50,000 and up. The aim is to assist the winner “digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience”.

Trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning.