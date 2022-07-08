Powerball jackpot: From average Joe to millionaire with R80 million prize

Lethabo Malatsi

It’s that time of the week again and a lucky drawer might win today’s Powerball Jackpot – a whopping R80 million. So get ticket if you haven’t done so already.

With just five numbers you can go from being an “average Joe” to a multi-millionaire, so you better get your numbers in before it’s Phanda Pusha Play time.

Today’s Powerball Jackpot

An estimated R80 million is up for grabs in the Powerball Jackpot draw on Friday, while R8 million was available in the Powerball Plus draw.

On Tuesday, 531 players matched four numbers in the regular draw for a payout of R 925.60 each, while four people matched five numbers in the Plus draw for R48,264.60 each.

If you’ve won, you will need to contact the nearest Ithuba regional office. The Ithuba offices open at 8am and close again 4pm, from Monday to Friday.

The next Powerball draw will take place Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

How to play Powerball

Tickets can be purchased via any National Lottery retailer, or via the Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB banking apps.

Alternatively, if you have an account, dial *120*7529# for USSD.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza says they are “waiting in anticipation to see who will win” the jackpot.

“It’s always interesting to observe the nature of hope among our players, who take the chance of possibly next in line to become a multi-millionaire,” said Mabuza.

Unclaimed R7,4m Powerball jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you are the multi-millionaire who won R7,471,539.30 in the #PowerBallPLUS because the winnings are still claimed.

The ticket was bought in Beaufort, Eastern Cape and will expire on 9 July 2022. Check your tickets now!

