Northern Cape player bags R8.9 million in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot

A player from Garies, a small agricultural town in the Northern Cape, is the latest multi-millionaire after winning R 8, 913, 492.90 in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from Wednesday’s draw.

National lotto operator Ithuba Holdings says the ticket was purchased at OK Grocer.

“Ithuba would like to encourage players to check their tickets and to approach the Northern Cape regional office, to process their winnings,” is said in a statement.

“We congratulate our latest winner, as they have won an amount above R50 000, we will support them through a team of financial advisors and psychologists, who will debrief him or her.

“Winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock, as for our financial advisors, they are there to guide our winners and advise them on the different investment portfolios or opportunities,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

All lotto tickets are valid for 365 days from the date of the draw. Unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are then transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.

Ithuba encourages players to keep their tickets safe and claim their winnings before tickets expire.

There have been many cases of winners coming forward to claim winning tickets for several

months after the draw date.

Saturday Lotto jackpot – R 61 million

Meanwhile, the next big estimated Lotto jackpot of R61 million will take place on Saturday.

Phanda Pusha Play your tickets which can be purchased from participating retailers, the website, the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

You can also play via USSD by dialling 1207529#.

Players must be 18 years and older.

