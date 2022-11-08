Ithuba calls on Western Cape players to check their lotto tickets

Citizen Reporter

The National Lottery operator is calling on Western Cape residents to check their lotto tickets.

The Powerball plus winning ticket was bought in Ravensmead Supermarket (Cape Town), last year, and the ticket is due to expire next month.

“Although tickets are valid for 365 days from the draw date, we appeal to our players not to wait that long before claiming their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The player could be R7 547 468 richer.

If by some chance your millions miss you, unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are then transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, for reallocation to good causes.

“From time to time, a small portion of unclaimed and expired funds are used to support the popular Guaranteed Jackpot Programme,” Ithuba explained.

Tuesday’s (8 November) total estimated PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpots stand at a massive

R160 million.

“You cannot afford to miss this opportunity of becoming a multi-millionaire,” said Ithuba in a statement.

The PowerBall Jackpot is estimated at R92 million, and PowerBall Plus is estimated at R68 million.

You can buy your tickets via one of our banking partners, namely Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB, Capitec, and TymeBank and play at any National Lottery retailer or The National Lottery website, via the National Lottery Mobile App or any one of the handheld partners or simply dial 1207529# for USSD.

“The excitement of congratulating a winner and being a part of their life-changing moment never changes, and we are waiting to see who is next.”

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from

professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors at no cost

to the winners.

All National Lottery winnings are tax-free. Players must be 18 years or older to play. Play responsibly.

Ithuba is the proud operator of the National Lottery.

