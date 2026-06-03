PowerBall: Check your tickets, R128 million has been won!

The first draw under the new National Lottery operator yields a massive win

One lucky player has bagged R128 593 394.50 from last night’s PowerBall draw.

The winner is yet to claim their millions.

If you placed a bet for last night draw, be sure to check your tickets because you could be the lucky multi-millionaire.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 2, 10, 22, 28, 49. PowerBall: 7

PowerBall Xtra: 4, 12, 27, 35, 41. PowerBall: 15

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.