PowerBall jackpots soar to R121 million tonight

26 December 2025

Picture: iStock

Friday night’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have guaranteed jackpots sitting at R121 million.

The draw plays just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

  • PowerBall: R110 million
  • PowerBall Plus: R11 million

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method, where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store: 

  • Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.
  • Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or ask for a Quick Pick.
  • Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150, and you are allowed to play multiple boards.
  • Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.
  • Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.
  • Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

For winners who win more than R250 000, they are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.

