PowerBall: R23 million could be won tonight

Tonight's PowerBall draw could change one lucky player's life.

Tuesday’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total value of guaranteed jackpots sitting at R23 million.

The draw takes place just after 9pm on 4 November.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R20 million

PowerBall Plus: R3 million

Millions waiting to be claimed

Ithuba is still on the lookout for the R2,284,810 winner, whose ticket expires on 12 November 2025. The winning ticket was bought in Mayfield Square, Johannesburg.

The PowerBall draw on Friday also made another player a multi-millionaire. This lucky player won R6,663,250.50 through a banking app. Through the Quick Pick method, this win was from a R45 wager.

The weekend draws also saw a R13,240,758.60 win from the Lotto Plus 1 draw. This massive win was through a manual selection at a retailer in Carltonville, Johannesburg.

Ithuba is still waiting for these winners to claim their millions.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, congratulated the winners and thanked players nationwide for their continued support. “Two jackpots in one weekend is a wonderful result for our players. We congratulate our new multi-millionaires and encourage all participants to check their tickets. Our team is ready to guide the winners through a secure, private, and supportive claiming process.”

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method, where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all players who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.