PowerBall: Roodepoort player bags R19 million jackpot

PowerBall has made one lucky player a multi-millionaire

One lucky player has won a massive R19 018 425.20 from the PowerBall Plus draw on Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Shoprite Checkers in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Using a R15 wager and the manual selection method, this player secured millions.

Ithuba is urging all players to check their tickets.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

17, 18, 30, 42, 50. PowerBall: 03

08, 31, 36, 39, 43. PowerBall: 17

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“An amount of R19 million is significant, and we trust that it will have a lasting impact beyond the festive season, offering the winner the opportunity to make meaningful, long-term changes in their life.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba. If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method, where it randomly selects all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps. Tickets are also available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Furthermore, tickets can be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.