‘So many zeros in my bank account’: R69m PowerBall winner to buy himself and his children houses

The PowerBall jackpot winner also wants to spoil his mother with a stay at a 5-star hotel

The PowerBall Plus winner from Tuesday’s draw has already claimed his R69 284 942.70 jackpot.

The father, who is in his 50s, purchased his winning ticket at a store in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. He used a R45 wager and placed his life-changing bet using the manual selection option.

PowerBall win ‘feels like a dream’

The husband and father shared that he is still overwhelmed by the reality of such a massive win.

“I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes. To think that I would one day see so many zeros in my bank account, it still feels like a dream,” he said.

He sees this win as more than just financial freedom, but a generational blessing.

“The burden of children having to take care of their parents while they only start attending to their own basic needs later in life ends with me. In my 50s, my wife and I have been raising our children in a rented home all our lives. Now, we can finally own a home of our own, and I want to make sure my children will also have houses once they complete their studies and start working.”

Family man with a plan

He further shared how he is relieved that his children will have the peace of mind to pursue their dreams without the pressure of rushing into adult responsibilities.

“They must have the freedom to build the lives they want without the weight of providing for us, like I had to. Education will be their foundation, and I’ll make sure of that,” he said.

He also spoke about is mother who is now over 80 years.

“There is nothing more I can do for her now, but one thing I’ve always wished for is to take her to a 5-star hotel. She deserves that experience, and I know she will love it.”

The lucky man shared that he will be travelling with his wife.

“We will start local, exploring South Africa, and then gradually travel internationally. But we will only do this from the interest earned on investments. I am going to take care of these winnings. They are a blessing for my family, and I must preserve them.”

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, appreciated what the winner plans to do with his millions. “With careful planning and investment, this win will benefit generations to come. That is exactly what we aim for at Ithuba – that our jackpots bring lasting, life-changing impact.”

ALSO READ: PowerBall: Over R100 million can be won tonight

What happens after winning the jackpot?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.