Sizekhaya Lotto

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Relax, Lotto operators say you will get your historic winnings

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

3 minute read

4 June 2026

12:39 pm

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Ithuba told The Citizen that delays in prize payments cannot be attributed to them.

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Ithuba has moved to reassure those who won money from the Lotto before it changed operators that they will get their winnings.

New operator Sizekhaya on Tuesday said all valid winnings will be honoured, but acknowledged an issue “relating to the transfer of historical records required to verify those claims”.

“Sizekhaya remains ready to pay all valid winnings as soon as the necessary records are made available.”

However, Ithuba told The Citizen that delays in prize payments cannot be attributed to them.

“We are confident that all transition requirements within our scope were completed in full and in accordance with the prescribed processes.

“All required data relating to historical winnings was submitted to the regulator and the new operator, Sizekhaya, on 1 June 2026. Receipt of all records, the details of winning tickets pending payment were acknowledged and confirmed by both parties,” it said.

“We are confident that all transition requirements within our scope were completed in full and in accordance with the prescribed processes,” Ithuba added.

‘Missing data’

Speaking to The Citizen, Sizekhaya confirmed that data files were received, “However, receipt of files does not mean that all the information required for prize validation was complete, correct or usable.”

It alleged that testing found abnormal records, including records with missing draw data, incomplete information, and discrepancies relating to payment status.

“These records require further clarification and are contributing to delays in the validation process.”

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The uploading and the testing validation process for tickets on the received data continues and is expected to conclude soon.

“Sizekhaya is preparing the relevant information for clarification and has requested that the National Lotteries Commission facilitate urgent resolution with the previous operator.”

Letter to retail partners

In a letter to lotto vendors and retailers, seen by The Citizen, Sizekhaya told its partners that “as part of the standard transition process between National Lottery operators, prize administration information relating to tickets purchased prior to 1 June 2026 is being transferred from the previous operator to Sizekhaya.”

It added that players with winning tickets purchased before 1 June 2026 “will be able to claim their prizes from 4 June 2026.”

“Should there be any unforeseen delays in the transfer process, further communication will be issued as necessary.”

Note to players with awaiting payments

All winning tickets remain valid under National Lottery rules. Tickets will only expire one year after the date of the initial draw.

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Ithuba National Lottery

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