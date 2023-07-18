Add value to your home for less with flatpack built-in cupboards

A number of online companies now supply built-in cupboards for bedrooms and general storage, as well as kitchen and television cabinets and bookcases. Some are in standard sizes designed to fit a wide range of spaces. Others can be custom-made to customers’ exact requirements at an affordable price.

The cupboard sections are manufactured in flat parts designed to be quickly and easily assembled. In addition, because flat packs are very space efficient, the money saved on storage and transport costs allows you to have built-in cupboards at an affordable price.

The flatpack units are shipped to your home, where you can assemble and install your built-in cupboards or have them professionally fitted.

Measuring

To be sure of getting cupboards that fit into your space, you need accurate measurements. Plan your layout carefully, and remember to take note of electricity points and plumbing installations.

Draw a rough floor plan of the room where the cupboard will be fitted, indicating where the doors, pillars, windows and other fixtures are.

Carefully measure the total length of the walls from one end to the other.

Measure the distance of the walls between doors, windows, and other fixed points such as pillars or arches.

Measure the size of the doors, windows and other fixed points.

Indicate the locations of any pillars and measure their distance and size from a fixed point.

Measure the ceiling height as well as any beams that may be in the room.

Never try to make your cupboards go all the way to the ceiling or walls because most walls and ceilings are not straight or square. Instead, leave gaps and use fillers to finish off the cupboards neatly.

If you don’t want to move plumbing and electrical installations in the kitchen, mark on the plan where you want your hob, oven, fridge, sink and other major appliances to go. Also, indicate where the existing plug points are and measure distances from fixed points.

Measure the height, width and depth of all your major appliances, such as the fridge, washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher.

If you have an existing hob and oven, measure their height and width. This is particularly important if you want an eye-level oven. • Decide on the type of doors you would like on your cupboards and choose the colour of the units.

Submit your measurements online, and most cupboard manufacturers will send you a free design and a quotation.

Flatpack built-in cupboards do not just offer convenience, but they add value to the property. You can use the guidelines above to implement them.

Writer: Sarah-Jane Meyer