Waterfront homes: Not only for those living on the coast

Although South Africa often experiences severe droughts, it also has several inland water bodies with sought-after waterfront homes. Inland provinces like Gauteng, Northwest, Mpumalanga and Limpopo all have large dams, rivers and lakes that lend themselves to waterfront living.

As with any other coastal waterfront property, inland properties close to water tend to hold their value and are popular holiday rentals. This makes them an excellent investment option, particularly as they are generally closer to the country’s economic hub, which means shorter distances to travel for holiday breakaways.

Many are also close enough to major metros like the City of Johannesburg and Tshwane to allow an easy commute for permanent residents and are also ideal for those who work from home.

Estates

The need for secure estate and waterside living within easy reach of amenities in Gauteng’s metros and close to OR Tambo and Lanseria airports has resulted in an uptick in the residential property market in the Hartbeespoort Dam area. The dam, fed by the Crocodile and Magalies rivers, has become the main water recreation area for Gauteng residents and surrounding suburbs, including Pecanwood, Westlake Estate and Eagles Landing.

Dullstroom – now called Emnothweni – is a small town on the Highveld plateau in Mpumalanga, 35 km from Belfast and 53 km from Lydenburg. The Crocodile River has its origin in this scenic town, which is a popular spot for fly-fishing, mountain biking and hiking and the golf course designed by Ernie Els at the Highland Gate Golf and Trout Estate, a 700-ha estate with 455 prime stands ranging in size from 770m² to 1 900m².

Vaal Dam and Vaal Marina are small towns on the Gauteng side of the Vaal Dam. Both are ideal for weekend and holiday breakaways and increasingly popular with people who want to work from home or occasionally need to commute to the larger centres.

Bela-Bela – Tswana and Pedi for ‘the pot that boils’ – in Limpopo is also known by its original name, Warmbaths. Both names relate to the geothermic hot springs around which the town was built and which produce over 20 000 litres of 52 C water per hour.

Only 114 stands are still available for sale at Bela-Bela Waterfront. The secure estate consists of 493 full title serviced stands priced from R180 000, divided into five separate phases, each with its own security entrance.

Consider an inland waterfront home for your next property investment.

Writer: Sarah-Jane Meyer