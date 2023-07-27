Six tips to stay safe on show house day

Welcoming strangers into your home is always a bit nerve-wracking, especially if you are trying to sell the property to them. Not knowing who the people are and what their intentions are, can make for some uncomfortable situations and become a possible security risk.

Stay safe during a show house day, whether you are an estate agent or the owner, by following these security tips:

See who’s coming: If possible, position yourself where you can see prospective buyers’ vehicles as they arrive and make a note of their registration numbers, the make and model of the car. Keep the group together: Don’t be shy to ask your visitors to stay with you while you walk through the home together. This will avoid a situation where one person wanders off unsupervised during the viewing. Do a quick check before the show day: It is important to check that intercoms, buzzers and doorbells are in good working order. Remember to close the front entrance of the home before you start your tour. Set up appointments: Consider a Show Day, where you encourage “by appointment” viewings. This will avoid overlap between groups of visitors – and it gives you a good indication of the amount of people you can expect. Stay in control: If you’ve got a bottleneck developing, encourage viewers to fill in the visitor’s book or take a look at the garden and outdoor facilities while you are busy with the other group inside the home. Get a mobile panic button: Ask your security company if they offer any special mobile panic button services, which you can keep with you when on duty at a show house

