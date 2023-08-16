Sponsored How to upgrade your driveway You can improve kerb appeal with an updated driveway. This is how you can do it.

One of the best ways to create kerb appeal for your home is to ensure that your driveway looks smart and fulfils the needs of the property.

Whether you’re planning a new driveway or updating an existing one, putting in the time and effort to create a visually-appealing and functional approach to your home will definitely pay off as it will be used daily.

Design

The first interaction a visitor has with your property makes a big impression, so the front of your house should be treated as thoughtfully as the interiors.

Take care not to let the driveway become the only feature in front of your home, or you will ruin kerb appeal. Where space is limited, it may be tempting to pave over the entire front area to make way for more cars. However, allowing space for greenery is an essential design element – particularly in an urban environment.

Mix materials to make the space more interesting.

Consider storage solutions for everyday items like refuse bins, which take up plenty of space and don’t add to the appeal.

To ensure that driveway gates are attractive and functional you will need to decide:

If pedestrians and vehicles will enter the same way or require separate gates.

If you should invest in an automated opening mechanism.

The style of gate that will complement your home’s exterior.

Surface

The best surface for your driveway will depend on your own requirements.

There are many materials to choose from – like concrete, asphalt, brick paving, loose gravel, resin bonded paving and slabs – each with their own advantages and disadvantages. Some will be more suitable for certain locations and house styles than others.

Concrete and asphalt surfaces are hardwearing and need little maintenance. However, they are not very attractive, so on their own will not improve kerb appeal.

Noisy materials like gravel or tumbled stone are useful in alerting residents of unwanted guests. Gravel comes in a wide range of colours and is also very budget-friendly.

Brick paving is durable and attractive, but needs to be kept free of weeds.

Resin bonded paving combines aggregate and resin and can be laid in a wide range of colours and patterns. This material is resistant to oil and petrol spillages and does not fade in sunlight.

In researching the different materials, be sure to take into account the companies selling and installing them. This often affects the quality of the overall project as much as the surfacing material.

Existing driveway

To quickly improve the appearance of an existing driveway there are some simple steps to follow.

Start by clearing the driveway of leaves and litter from the road, and use a power washer to remove moss, lichen and dirt. This should already make your driveway look cared for.

Repot existing container plants and weed in the surrounding garden areas. If you have space, you could add a new raised planter with lighting or some hanging baskets to provide colour.

Replace tired fixtures and fittings such as post boxes and house numbers.

Going green

Combining driveway and front garden landscaping will create a well-considered and elegant finish, as well as being good for the environment.

Enhance the surrounding areas with planted beds or grasses, or an attractive pathway linking the driveway to the front door. This will add a different dimension and prevent the design being monotonous.

An upgraded driveway will add value to your value. The guidelines listed above will assist in achieving this.

Writer: Sarah-Jane Meyer