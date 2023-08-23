Ekurhuleni property market suitable for first time buyers

The City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality forms the local government of Gauteng’s East Rand region, east of Johannesburg. Ekurhuleni – the ‘place of peace’ in XiTsonga – is one of the five districts of Gauteng and one of the eight metropolitan municipalities in South Africa.

Scope of the market and attractions

Stretching from Alberton in the west to Springs in the east and south down to Nigel, Ekurhuleni includes the towns of Boksburg, Benoni, Bedfordview, Germiston, Kempton Park, Linksfield and Modderfontein.

The metro is considered the transport hub of Gauteng, with several major arterial roads. OR Tambo International Airport in the Kempton Park area makes it easy for individuals to connect with local and global markets. Several industrial and business parks have been developed in the region over the past few years to take advantage of the excellent location.

Other contributing factors to the ongoing interest in local commercial property is the excellent central position relative to other commercial hubs such as Centurion and Sandton and easy access to the two main highways.

As a consequence of businesses relocating to Ekurhuleni’s constituent towns, the demand for residential property is increasing along with employment opportunities. Members of the upcoming middle class with secure jobs in the private sector, government departments and parastatals are targeting family homes in the metro.

Ekurhuleni has close to 700 schools, of which more than 130 are independent. There are also two colleges of further education and training (FET) and two centres of adult education and training (AET). The first-class education facilities, along with numerous sporting, recreation and shopping facilities, make this the ideal area for families and young professionals.

Levels of demand

There is strong demand for homes in security villages and private estates as well as freestanding houses and flats. The reasonable prices attract first-time buyers, with several two-bedroom sectional title units still available from under R700 000. Young families generally seek properties priced between R1.3 million and R2.5 m.

Estate agents report that the following suburbs are particularly popular:

Boksburg: Sunward Pard, Parkdene, Ravenswood, and Beyers Park.

Springs: Selcourt, Petersfield, Selection Park, and Strubenvale.

Brakpan: Dalview, Kenleaf, Dalpark.

Benoni: Farrarmere, Rynfield, Northmead, Morehill.

Ekurhuleni is definitely a market worth considering for commercial and residential property.

Writer: Sarah-Jane Meyer