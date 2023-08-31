Wildlife estates listed in the Africa wealth report

Wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth has reviewed the top wildlife estates in South Africa for 2023. In addition to making a huge contribution to the conservation of endangered animals, birds and plant life, these estates offer investors an idyllic lifestyle along with excellent returns on investment.

The Africa Wealth Report is the definitive guide to Africa’s wealth and luxury sector. It is published annually by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the wealth sector in Africa, including trends among wealthy individuals, luxury and wealth management trends on the continent and expert insights on Africa’s investment migration sector.

In the report, New World Wealth defines wildlife estates as estates or reserves with abundant wildlife that allow people to buy private homes in the wild bush. Most wildlife estates are in South Africa, but in the next few years this investment option is expected to become equally popular in countries like Namibia, Kenya, the United States, Australia, Canada and Brazil.

Conservation

As the world’s wild areas shrink, wildlife estates could play a major role in conservation, particularly birdlife conservation. For example, Africa’s three largest eagles – the Crowned Eagle, the Martial Eagle and Verreaux’s Eagle – are apex predators that perform a vital role in keeping the various African ecosystems in balance.

They are also key indicators for the health of various habitats: The Crowned Eagle is a barometer for the health of Africa’s jungles, and the Martial Eagle is an indicator of the well-being of the continent’s savannah areas.

The Martial Eagle is listed as ‘endangered’ on the ICUN Red List, and the Crowned Eagle is ‘near threatened’, with a rapidly dwindling population.

Top 10

The Africa Wealth Report’s ratings criteria for wildlife estates include:

Location, views and scenery.

Wildlife and birdlife experience.

Design and space.

Maintenance.

The top ten wildlife estates are:

1.Elephant Point, a private reserve on the Sabie River and bordering the Kruger National Park.

2.Leadwood Big Game Estate, a 5 500 ha bushveld reserve between the Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canyon.

3.Leopard Creek Golf and Wildlife Oasis near Malelane, with prime residential stands along the game fence overlooking the Crocodile River in the Kruger National Park.

4.The Royalston Coastal Wildlife Estate just outside Port Elizabeth combines forest and grassland vegetation. It provides a safe refuge for numerous rare species, including the Sable Antelope, Gemsbok, Golden Wildebeest, Black Impala, Knysna Woodpecker, Crowned Eagle, Caracal and Honey Badger.

5.Likweti Bushveld Farm Estate near White River is a 765-ha reserve managed by renowned international bird guide, Marc Cronje.

6.Mjejane Riverside Game Reserve on the banks of the Crocodile River is a 4 000-ha game reserve integrated with the Kruger National Park. Accommodation includes private homes and luxury lodges.

7.Raptor’s View, on the outskirts of Hoedspruit, is one of the oldest wildlife estates in South Africa. It is popular with bird enthusiasts, with more than 200 species recorded.

8.Gondwana Game Reserve is an 11 000-ha estate near Mossel Bay on the Garden Route. Gondwana is the only fynbos reserve in the world where the Big Five roam free, with private homes occupying less than 0.027% of the total land.

9.Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate is known for its expansive green belts, bird hides and walking trails.

10.As it’s name suggests, Zandspruit Bush & Aero Estate near Hoedspruit has a private airstrip. A riverbed meanders through the estate with Klein Drakensberg as a backdrop.

From the above, it’s clear to see that wildlife estates are the unconventional nice in the property market.

Writer: Sarah-Jane Meyer