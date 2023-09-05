Spring clean to help sell your home

Spring has finally arrived after one of the coldest and wettest winters. This brings more opportunities for buyers to view homes in natural light, which could greatly benefit sellers.

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa says that the spring season tends to make for more favourable weather conditions for buyers to conduct their house hunting. “Homes can appear a lot more spacious and brighter on a sunny day, which can make it more appealing to potential buyers,” he notes.

To make the most of the sunshine, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares some ideas on how to fully embrace the change of season.

Make sure outdoor areas really sing

After a stormy season, outdoor spaces can begin to look untidy. Be sure to sweep the path and driveways, weed the garden, and rake up leaves. Plant some flowers to showcase the spring season. For even more vibrancy, repaint the front door in a bright colour and update house numbers to something more striking.

Do some spring cleaning

The spring sunshine that streams into the home will make it easier to spot dust and grime. Before allowing any viewings, take some time to deep clean the home. Clean windows, dust, vacuum and mop the floors. When selling, it is also best practice to declutter and de-personalise the home by removing knick-knacks & photos so that it’s easier for potential buyers to envision themselves in the home. Before the buyers arrive, let in as much light as possible by lifting all the blinds and opening the curtains. As a final touch, add a vase of fresh flowers for that spring feeling.

Consider the presentation

The listing photos are another crucial part of making sure the home sells. It is always advisable to hire a professional photographer to ensure high-quality images. Before the photographer arrives, make sure to wash and pack away any dirty dishes, remove any personal notices on the fridge, make all the beds, and put away all laundry.

“No matter the season, sellers should always put their best foot forward when listing their home for sale. Having a reliable real estate professional to lean on for advice and guidance can help greatly in this regard. Equipped with years of experience and local knowledge, a real estate practitioner can help sellers showcase their home in the best possible way, giving them the best possible chance to secure a timeous sale at full value,” he concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson