Fixer-uppers as a property investment avenue

There are enough TV shows, YouTube channels, Instagram and Facebook accounts that romanticise and exalt property renovations to pure entertainment.

“It’s not that it’s not fun to renovate a property. It’s just that it needs to be approached with an open mind and lots of patience!” says Skoko Sebola, Principal at Leapfrog Midrand.

What is a fixer-upper?

“Fixer-upper” is simply the term used to describe a property that needs structural and/or aesthetic improvement. The state of disrepair often means that these properties are available at a lower purchase price than the market average.

“For some buyers, the fixer-upper is a way to get into the market or even a specific area, while others simply love the process of fixing a dilapidated property. Either way, it can be a very rewarding project and sure to add significantly to the value of the property,” Sebola shares.

There are a couple of factors worth taking into consideration before committing to a fixer-upper, not least of them being whether you enjoy wading through dust, cement, building rubble and the like!

Location, always

“The worst property in the best area is a far better purchase than the best property in an undesirable area” is something of a property maxim and definitely a guiding principle when purchasing a fixer-upper.

“The reason is simple. Much can be done to improve the look and feel and even the structure of a property, while it’s a lot more difficult to improve an entire neighbourhood. In other words, if the fixer-upper is the way to ‘get into’ your neighbourhood of choice – do it,” Sebola says.

Good bones

While a fixer-upper, by its very name and nature, will need to be improved on, it helps if the configuration of the property is to your liking. Moving the kitchen from one end of the property to the other is a lot more involved – and costly – than simply renovating the kitchen in its existing place.

Also, make sure the property is structurally sound. Alternatively, confirm the issues that will be addressed. This is to avoid needing to replace items like the roof with the budget you earmarked for the bathroom renovations within two months after taking ownership of the property.

“If possible, recruit the services of a building inspector to give you a professional assessment of the condition of the property and where you can expect to spend money,” Sebola advises.

Before you start with anything, make a list to distinguish between structural and aesthetic changes, as the former is likely to be more crucial than the latter.

Structural/fundamental elements include:

Shoring up foundations

Fixing or replacing the roof

Remodelling the kitchen and bathroom

Replacing the windows throughout

Building new additions like bedrooms or a garage

Aesthetic changes would include:

Patching walls and painting

Installing new light fixtures

Replacing doors

Refacing kitchen cabinets

Fixing minor plumbing issues

Return on investment

The fixer-upper may have been purchased for a bargain, but it will cost money for the property to reach its potential.

“A good approach is to use what you save on the purchase price to fund the improvements. It may also be possible to register a bigger bond and access that capital for the renovations. A trusted advisor is a useful resource in this regard and will be able to advise on an individual’s specific scenario,” Sebola says.

Draw up a plan that clearly outlines what the final product should look like, taking resources like time and budget into consideration, as well as the ultimate goal of the fixing.

Manage expectations and be patient

Seasoned renovators will tell you two things: The first is that you will have to get your own hands dirty (literally!) somewhere along the way, and the second is that there will be an unforeseen expense (or two) somewhere along the way.

“Know what you’re in for, clearly define your goals and budget, and keep your eye on the desired final outcome, and it will be fine!” Sebola believes.

