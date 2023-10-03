Demystifying property agreements for the average Joe

Picture this: you are reading through a document, contract, or terms and conditions, and halfway through, you find yourself scratching your head, wondering if the writer just spilt alphabet soup on the page. It’s like trying to read hieroglyphics, right? But hey, you shrug it off, scroll down, sign, and hope for the best until a question pops up later on. Sounds familiar?

Agreements drafted by lawyers, in general, are notorious for their convoluted terms and conditions, leaving the average Joe feeling lost in a sea of legalese. But there’s hope on the horizon, and it comes in the form of plain language. Enter the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), the knight in shining armour when it comes to battling deceptive business practices. Section 22 of the CPA ensures suppliers cannot pull the wool over consumers’ eyes with unreasonable or misleading agreements.

They have a legal duty to act in good faith and present information clearly and transparently. It’s like a breath of fresh air in a room filled with confusing clauses.

Property terms you should know

Here is a look at some property clauses that could make your head spin….

“The lessor reserves the right to demand a minimum of two abracadabras per annum as part of the occupancy fee.” Translation: The landlord wants you to pay for a couple of magical spells every year. “The tenant shall be responsible for any damages caused by acts of God, including but not limited to thunderbolts, poltergeists, and unicorn stampedes.” Translation: If Zeus throws a lightning bolt through your window, or you happen to encounter mischievous spirits or a galloping unicorn in your living room, you are on the hook for repairs. “In the event of a dispute, the parties agree to settle the matter through a game of rock-paper-scissors, best two out of three.” Translation: If you and your landlord can’t see eye to eye, forget about the courtroom drama. It’s time to dust off your rock-paper-scissors skills and settle the score like true champions.

As entertaining as these examples may be, they highlight a serious issue. When property agreements resemble riddles more than contracts, it leaves consumers in the dark about their rights and obligations.

By embracing plain language, agreements become crystal clear, like watching Mary Poppins swoop in with her magical umbrella. Consumers can make confident and informed choices when they understand what they’re getting into. It’s a win-win situation.

But beware, dear suppliers, for failing to comply with the plain language requirement can have dire consequences. Consumers have the power to file complaints with the National Consumer Commission or seek justice through the special consumer court. And don’t forget the potential 12-month imprisonment for those who ignore the rules. It’s time to ditch the cryptic language and embrace transparency!

In conclusion, it’s high time everyone bids farewell to the days of confusing agreements. It’s important to ensure that the average Joe can navigate through contracts without feeling like they stumbled into a labyrinth. With plain language as the guide, it will be one way to empower consumers, promote fairness, and eliminate the need for a linguistic decoder.

Note: The examples provided in this press release are purely fictional and used for illustrative purposes only. No actual property agreements contain these clauses…. just saying.

Writer: Alana Lee Slinger