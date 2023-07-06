Unlocking the power of cord blood

July is a month dedicated to raising awareness about the invaluable resource known as cord blood.

In the journey of life’s beginnings, cord blood holds immense potential to shape a healthier future for individuals and their families.

Let’s delve into the fascinating world of cord blood, understanding what it is, how it is collected, its significance, uses, and the reasons behind cord blood collection and donation.

Understanding Cord Blood: Nature’s Gift of Healing

Cord blood is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta after childbirth. This remarkable substance is rich in haematopoietic stem cells, which have the unique ability to develop into various types of blood cells. These stem cells possess extraordinary regenerative properties and can be used to treat a wide range of medical conditions.

The Collection Process

Collecting cord blood is a painless and non-invasive process that occurs immediately after the birth of a baby. With the consent of the parents, a healthcare professional carefully clamps and cuts the umbilical cord, allowing the blood to flow into a sterile collection bag. The procedure poses no risk to the mother or the newborn, and it takes only a few minutes to complete.

The Importance of Cord Blood

Cord blood is a precious resource that has revolutionised the field of medicine. Its rich concentration of stem cells has the potential to treat various diseases, including certain cancers, blood disorders, and immune system deficiencies. These stem cells can be used to regenerate healthy blood cells and rebuild the immune system, offering new hope and improved outcomes for patients in need.

The Versatile Uses of Cord Blood

One of the most significant advantages of cord blood is its versatility in medical applications. Stem cells derived from cord blood can be used in both haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and regenerative medicine. HSCT involves replacing diseased or damaged cells with healthy stem cells, while regenerative medicine focuses on repairing and replacing damaged tissues and organs.

Cord blood stem cells have proven effective in treating diseases such as leukaemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anaemia, and thalassaemia. They have also shown promising results in clinical trials for conditions like cerebral palsy, type 1 diabetes, and autism spectrum disorders. The potential applications of cord blood continue to expand as ongoing research and discoveries unfold.

Collect or Donate

When it comes to cord blood, families have two options: collection for personal use or donation for public use. The decision to collect cord blood privately or donate it to a public cord blood bank is a personal one, influenced by various factors such as family medical history, cost, and individual preferences.

Private cord blood banking allows families to store their baby’s cord blood exclusively for their own use. This option provides a sense of security and a readily available source of stem cells that can be used for potential future treatments for the child or other family members. However, it is essential to note that private storage comes at a significant cost, including an initial collection fee and ongoing storage fees.

On the other hand, donating cord blood to a public cord blood bank contributes to the collective well-being of society. Public donations offer hope to patients in need who do not have a suitable family match. By donating cord blood, families play a vital role in the advancement of medical research, increasing the chances of finding matches for patients seeking life-saving treatments.

Cord Blood in South Africa

In South Africa, both private cord blood banking and public cord blood donation options are available. Private cord blood banking services in South Africa typically involve an initial collection fee ranging from R10,000 upwards, followed by annual storage fees that varies from as little as R300 per year to R1000 upwards. These fees cover the processing, testing, and long-term storage of the cord blood sample.