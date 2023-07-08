Kids
Easy toilet paper roll mermaid craft for kids
These adorable toilet paper roll mermaids are quick to make and serve as an entertaining activity for preschoolers.
Crafting with small children sometimes calls for simple and engaging projects. Instead of discarding those spare toilet paper rolls, why not transform them into a delightful craft for your kids?
This easy toilet paper roll mermaid craft offers a fun and creative opportunity for children to enhance their fine motor skills while enjoying themselves.
What you need
- Toilet paper rolls or cardboard tubes (can also use halved kitchen roll tubes or any other cardboard tubes)
- Coloured tissue paper (green and blue)
- Coloured wool (green, blue, and pink)
- Shell-shaped stickers
- Glue
- Markers (black and pink/red/purple)
If you don’t have tissue paper, coloured cardboard paper can be a substitute. Although it may not twist as easily, it still works well for the mermaid tail.
How to make it
- Wrap the lower half of the toilet paper roll with coloured tissue paper, securing it firmly with glue. Leave the top side of the cardboard tube uncovered, as it will represent the mermaid’s skin colour.
- Twist the lower half of the tissue paper to form a tail for the mermaid.
- Attach two shell-shaped stickers or cut out shell shapes from paper if stickers are unavailable. Adhere them to the mermaid’s top or bikini using the glue stick.
- Draw a simple face for your mermaid using a black marker for the eyes and mouth. Add a touch of red, pink, or purple for blushing cheeks.
- For the final step, create the mermaid’s hair. Use colourful strands of wool and glue them inside the top of the cardboard tube, allowing them to flow freely.