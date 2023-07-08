Easy toilet paper roll mermaid craft for kids

Crafting with small children sometimes calls for simple and engaging projects. Instead of discarding those spare toilet paper rolls, why not transform them into a delightful craft for your kids?

This easy toilet paper roll mermaid craft offers a fun and creative opportunity for children to enhance their fine motor skills while enjoying themselves.

What you need

Toilet paper rolls or cardboard tubes (can also use halved kitchen roll tubes or any other cardboard tubes)

Coloured tissue paper (green and blue)

Coloured wool (green, blue, and pink)

Shell-shaped stickers

Glue

Markers (black and pink/red/purple)

If you don’t have tissue paper, coloured cardboard paper can be a substitute. Although it may not twist as easily, it still works well for the mermaid tail.

How to make it