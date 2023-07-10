How to teach your child the art of tennis
By starting with the basics, you can teach your child how to play tennis in an enjoyable and engaging way.
As the July school holidays approach, many parents are on the lookout for exciting activities to keep their kids active and engaged. Why not introduce them to the exhilarating world of tennis?
Not only does tennis improve hand-eye coordination, balance, and agility, but it also instils discipline and sportsmanship.
In this guide, we’ll serve up some expert tips on how to teach your child the fundamentals of tennis, making the learning process enjoyable and rewarding for both of you. Get ready to hit the court and unleash your inner Federer!
Start with the Basics – Forehand and Backhand
Playing tennis is a bit like learning to ride a bicycle; it’s all about balance and coordination. To start your child’s tennis journey, focus on the two fundamental strokes: the forehand and the backhand. Begin with the forehand, as it’s generally easier for kids to grasp. Show them how to hold the racket correctly, keeping a firm grip but not too tight. Demonstrate how to swing the racket from the waist and make contact with the ball in front of their body. Encourage them to follow through with their swing, like waving at someone across the court.
Once your child feels comfortable with the forehand, it’s time to introduce the backhand stroke. Teach them how to switch their grip to a “backhand grip”, where the knuckles are facing upwards. Explain that the backhand is like a mirror image of the forehand, but the swing starts on the opposite side of their body. Encourage them to use their non-dominant hand to guide the racket and generate power. Practise rallying with your child, alternating between forehand and backhand shots, and watch their confidence grow!
Serving Up Success
Ah, the serve – the moment when all eyes are on you. Teaching your child to serve can be a fun challenge. Start by explaining the basic technique: tossing the ball up in the air with one hand and hitting it diagonally over the net with a swinging motion. Show them how to position their feet for balance and how to use their whole body to generate power. It’s crucial to emphasise that the serve is about accuracy, not just power.
To make it more exciting, create a target for your child to aim at – perhaps a hula hoop or a painted circle on the court. Turn the serving practice into a game, awarding points for hitting the target or achieving a successful serve. Soon, your child will be serving aces and feeling like a tennis superstar!
The Art of the Rally
Rallies are the heart and soul of tennis, where players showcase their skills in a back-and-forth exchange. To help your child master the art of the rally, introduce them to volleys and footwork.
Volleys are shots that are hit before the ball bounces on the court. Teach your child to stand near the net and hold the racket out in front of them, ready to intercept the ball. Encourage them to keep their eye on the ball and use a short and compact swing to control the shot. Start with simple drills, like hitting the ball back and forth with your child, gradually increasing the speed and intensity.
Footwork is also vital in tennis, as it allows players to move quickly and efficiently around the court. Teach your child to stay light on their feet and be ready to react to any direction. Practise different footwork exercises, such as side steps, shuffle steps, and split steps. You can even turn it into a fun game of “Simon Says” to keep them engaged and focused.
Game, Set, Match – Scoring and Rules
As your child becomes more comfortable with the basic strokes and techniques, it’s essential to introduce them to the scoring and rules of tennis. Keep it simple and explain that the game is played in sets, and the goal is to win more games than the opponent.
Demonstrate how the scoring system works, starting with “love” (zero points) and progressing to 15, 30, and 40. Emphasise that they need to win four points to win a game but must win by a margin of two. Introduce the concept of deuce and advantage, explaining that when the score reaches 40-40, it’s called deuce, and the player must win two consecutive points to win the game.
To make it more engaging, set up friendly matches with your child, keeping track of the score and playing mini-tournaments. Create a sense of excitement and celebration for each point won, making them feel like a champion regardless of the final result.
Fun on and off the Court
Tennis is not just about hitting a ball back and forth; it’s about building lasting memories and connections. Consider enrolling your child in a tennis camp or signing them up for local tournaments. These experiences offer valuable opportunities to play with other children, receive professional coaching, and learn valuable life lessons.
Tennis camps provide a structured environment where kids can improve their skills, participate in drills and games, and make new friends who share their passion for the sport. Tournaments, on the other hand, offer a chance to put their skills to the test and experience the thrill of competition. Encourage your child to embrace these experiences and remind them that winning isn’t everything – it’s about enjoying the journey and always giving their best effort.