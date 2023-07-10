How to teach your child the art of tennis

As the July school holidays approach, many parents are on the lookout for exciting activities to keep their kids active and engaged. Why not introduce them to the exhilarating world of tennis?

Not only does tennis improve hand-eye coordination, balance, and agility, but it also instils discipline and sportsmanship.

In this guide, we’ll serve up some expert tips on how to teach your child the fundamentals of tennis, making the learning process enjoyable and rewarding for both of you. Get ready to hit the court and unleash your inner Federer!

Start with the Basics – Forehand and Backhand

Playing tennis is a bit like learning to ride a bicycle; it’s all about balance and coordination. To start your child’s tennis journey, focus on the two fundamental strokes: the forehand and the backhand. Begin with the forehand, as it’s generally easier for kids to grasp. Show them how to hold the racket correctly, keeping a firm grip but not too tight. Demonstrate how to swing the racket from the waist and make contact with the ball in front of their body. Encourage them to follow through with their swing, like waving at someone across the court.

Once your child feels comfortable with the forehand, it’s time to introduce the backhand stroke. Teach them how to switch their grip to a “backhand grip”, where the knuckles are facing upwards. Explain that the backhand is like a mirror image of the forehand, but the swing starts on the opposite side of their body. Encourage them to use their non-dominant hand to guide the racket and generate power. Practise rallying with your child, alternating between forehand and backhand shots, and watch their confidence grow!

Serving Up Success

Ah, the serve – the moment when all eyes are on you. Teaching your child to serve can be a fun challenge. Start by explaining the basic technique: tossing the ball up in the air with one hand and hitting it diagonally over the net with a swinging motion. Show them how to position their feet for balance and how to use their whole body to generate power. It’s crucial to emphasise that the serve is about accuracy, not just power.

To make it more exciting, create a target for your child to aim at – perhaps a hula hoop or a painted circle on the court. Turn the serving practice into a game, awarding points for hitting the target or achieving a successful serve. Soon, your child will be serving aces and feeling like a tennis superstar!

The Art of the Rally