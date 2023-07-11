How to adopt healthy eating habits as a family

Busy schedules, shrinking household budgets, rising food costs and load-shedding – all of these factors make “convenient and easy” foods that much more appealing, especially after a stressful day at the office.

Growing bodies and brains, however, need more than takeaways, ready-made meals and freezer foods to grow and develop into healthy humans. Good food fuels strong bodies, muscles, bones and teeth, but it also affects brain development and cognitive performance, as well as their mood.

With these easy tips from the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), you will be able to up your children’s nutritional intake, while bonding around food…and you’ll more than likely reduce your monthly food bill too.

Make a combined effort to adopt a healthy eating culture:

Young kids mimic their parents, so you need to be a role model here by eating healthy and educating them about good food choices.

Cook together: Dietitians agree that involving children in meal preparation is a way to inspire healthy eating and can help make picky and fussy eaters more curious about trying a wider range of foods. Experiment with food: Finding enjoyment and togetherness around making and sharing food as a family helps to build a culture of healthy eating and encourages learning about nutrition. Try new recipes and foods to keep it fresh and fun.

Pack in the good stuff

A balanced diet calls for a healthy variety of food groups and nutrients to give you and your kids the energy needed to get through a busy day. This includes:

Protein, as it supports everyday functions of the cells in their body High fibre carbohydrates for a steady supply of glucose for their brains Healthy fat boosts brain health as well as helps children’s bodies absorb crucial vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, E and K. Calcium and Vitamin D is essential at school-going age, as 50% of a person’s bone mass is acquired between the ages of 9 and 18 years.

