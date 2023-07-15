How to make coloured sand for sand art
Help your child experiment with sand art through various techniques such as drawing with sand or filling bottles with layered sand.
Sand art is a creative form of art where coloured sand is used to create intricate designs, patterns, and pictures. It involves pouring or layering different coloured sands into containers, bottles, or trays to create visually appealing compositions.
Sand art allows children to experiment with different textures, colours, and techniques, encouraging them to think outside the box and explore their artistic potential.
It is a versatile medium that can be enjoyed by children of all ages, from toddlers to preschoolers, fostering their fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and concentration.
What you need
- Play Sand
- Powder Paint
- Ziplock bags
How to make it
- Place 5 heaped spoons of slightly damp sand into a resealable bag. (Damp sand absorbs the colour better than dry sand.)
- Add 1 spoon of powdered paint.
- Seal the Ziplock bag tightly and shake to thoroughly mix the sand and powder paint. This part is always a hit with kids!
- Now just leave your bag open or spread the sand out on a tray to dry for a few hours.
- Once it’s dry it’s ready for all your fun sand art and sand craft projects.