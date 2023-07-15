How to make coloured sand for sand art

Sand art is a creative form of art where coloured sand is used to create intricate designs, patterns, and pictures. It involves pouring or layering different coloured sands into containers, bottles, or trays to create visually appealing compositions.

Sand art allows children to experiment with different textures, colours, and techniques, encouraging them to think outside the box and explore their artistic potential.

It is a versatile medium that can be enjoyed by children of all ages, from toddlers to preschoolers, fostering their fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and concentration.

What you need

Play Sand

Powder Paint

Ziplock bags

How to make it