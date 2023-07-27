Transforming anxiety in children

We have all experienced a feeling of nervousness and worry, and it is normal for children to experience a degree of anxiety occasionally, especially in unknown or unfamiliar circumstances or environments. This can be helpful if warning us of potential dangers. In South Africa however, adults and children are often faced with situations that are dangerous, but deemed as normal, and we do not realise that we operate with high levels of anxiety daily. Teachers observe anxiety in the classroom – here are practical tips on how to handle anxiety in the child you may be working with.

A podcast called “How to turn Anxiety into a Superpower” by Dr Wendy Suzuki, a professor of neuroscience and psychology, gives us a fresh perspective on how to view anxiety. She suggests looking at anxiety as an energy field that exists to warn us of danger. She goes on to explain how it could be viewed as a superpower – an interesting way of explaining to children how they feel as they often relate well to superheroes and anything supernatural.

In the classroom, anxiety can present as a predator, preying on students’ well-being and hindering their social and academic progress. This metaphorical predator creates an atmosphere of fear, doubt, and unease, inhibiting students from reaching their full potential. Some of the most common physical symptoms we have seen in children experiencing anxiety at school include stomach aches, nausea and headaches. By recognising anxiety’s presence, implementing supportive strategies, and encouraging resilience, a multidisciplinary team can empower students to conquer anxiety and thrive in the educational environment.

Guidelines to help your sensitive, fierce warrior thrive:

Regain command of the “heroic warrior” and take a breath. Breathing brings levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide into equilibrium, restoring control and calm. Give anxiety a name. Knowing that the “heroic warrior” portion of their brain is where their anxious feelings originate, ask your child to give it a name. This will give them the impression that their anxiety is a confined entity with a name as opposed to an anonymous “thing” that has a hold over them. Pencils and paper. We can also explore about what’s in their control and what’s not through drawing and writing. For instance, while the weather is out of anyone’s control, we can choose how to dress. Keeping a journal is a fantastic way for teens and tweens to express their emotions. Physical activity is a way for the brain to release endorphins (the happy hormone) and regulate anxiety. There is a lot of recent research into the link between the gut and the brain. Lunch boxes are a vital part of the day and should be healthy. Children should be part of the process of packing their lunch boxes. Include foods like dark chocolate, turmeric, eggs, and healthy, fatty foods like fish and avocado into their diets. In new research, researchers from San Diego State University found a link between screen time and the development of mental illness in children, specifically anxiety disorder and depression. Here again, these types of mental illnesses can be prevented with healthy parenting that set limits on screen time. (Jim Folk; President of Anxietycentre.com) Planning plays an important life skill which adults need to model.

In conclusion, there are steps that you can take to help your child cope with anxiety. Anxiety can become debilitating and interfere with daily living, therefore it is important to consult a health professional for further guidance, if you feel that you or your child would benefit from further assistance. For more information, visit www.bellavista.org.za

Article supplied by Jenny Hallendorff and Christine Humphries, Gr 3 Educators at Bellavista School.