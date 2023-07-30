Help your child make a pom pom monster

Who said monsters have to be frightening? These adorable pom-pom monsters are not only enjoyable to create but also provide endless fun during playtime.

What you need

Different coloured wool

Pom-pom maker (available from craft hobby stores nationwide)

Googly eyes

Felt

Pipe cleaners

Scissors

Glue

How to make it

Start by gluing the eyes onto the pom-pom. Let your child decide how many eyes they want their monster to have – no need to stick with just two! They can get creative and choose as many or as few eyes as they like. Take a pipe cleaner and cut it in half. Curl each piece around a pencil, creating curly shapes, and carefully slide them off the pencil. These curled pipe cleaners will serve as your monster’s ears. Glue them to the top of your monster’s head. Using glue, attach a pompom to serve as your monster’s nose. Position it on the face of the pom-pom creature. Cut out teeth shapes from felt material. Get creative with the size and shape of the teeth. Glue the felt teeth onto the pom-pom, giving your monster its unique grin. Allow your monster creation to dry completely. Ensure all the glued elements are securely attached before moving on to the next step.

Bonus Tip: Why not make a whole set of monster buddies? Use different colours for the pom-poms and experiment with various features.