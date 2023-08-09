What causes a dry cough in children?
Is your child experiencing a case of dry cough blues? Dry coughs are quite common during winter, especially in children.
The hallmark symptom of a dry cough is its persistent nature. Unlike a productive cough that brings up mucus, a dry cough doesn’t produce mucus or phlegm. It often comes with a repetitive, hacking sound and might be accompanied by other bothersome symptoms like throat irritation, difficulty breathing, or a sore throat. The continuous coughing episodes can leave your child feeling tired and fatigued.
Although many cases of dry coughs resolve on their own without much fuss, some may require medical attention. That’s why it’s crucial to identify the root cause of the cough to determine the best treatment and ensure our little ones get the relief they deserve.
So, in this article, we’ll embark on a journey to explore what triggers a dry cough in children and discover effective ways to tackle it head-on.
Common cold
The common cold, that notorious little bug, often takes the blame for triggering a dry cough in children. These pesky viruses invade the respiratory tract, causing irritation and inflammation, leading to that incessant, dry cough. Sneezing, runny nose, and mild fever may also tag along for the ride.
Asthma
Asthma, a condition that affects the airways, can also be a culprit behind your child’s dry cough. When the air passages become inflamed and constricted, it results in a persistent cough. Triggers like allergens, dust, and exercise can worsen the symptoms.
Postnasal drip
A congested nose leads to excess mucus dripping down the throat. That’s postnasal drip for you! When this mucus tickles the back of the throat, it sets off a dry cough as the body’s reflex to clear the irritant.
Environmental irritants
We live in a world full of potential irritants, and children are often more sensitive to them. From secondhand smoke and pollution to strong odours and household chemicals, these environmental irritants can trigger a dry cough in our little ones.
Allergies
Allergies may not be as obvious as a red-handed thief, but they sure can be sneaky culprits when it comes to dry coughs in children. Allergens like pollen, pet dander, mould spores, or dust mites can irritate the airways, causing that nagging cough.
Whooping cough
Ah, the infamous whooping cough! This highly contagious bacterial infection targets the respiratory system, causing severe bouts of coughing. The coughing fits can be so intense that it leaves children gasping for breath, and a distinctive “whoop” sound follows each cough.
Foreign intruders
Children are curious explorers, and sometimes, they may end up inhaling foreign objects inadvertently. This misadventure can lead to an irritation-induced dry cough as the body tries to expel the trespasser.
Croup: The bark-like cough
Croup is a viral infection that primarily affects young children, causing a distinctive “barking” cough. This condition inflames the vocal cords and the airway just below them, leading to that characteristic sound.
Gastroesophageal reflux
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) isn’t limited to adults. It can also affect children, leading to stomach acid splashing back into the throat. The result? A dry, persistent cough, along with heartburn and discomfort.
Tips to cope with a dry cough and find relief
A dry cough in children can be distressing, but with the right care and attention, you can help ease their discomfort.
- Create a comfortable environment: A dry cough can be particularly bothersome during the night when your child is trying to sleep. Creating a comfortable and soothing environment can make a significant difference. Ensure their bedroom is well-ventilated and at a comfortable temperature. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air, as dry air can exacerbate throat irritation. Propping up your child’s head with an extra pillow can also help ease postnasal drip and reduce coughing at night.
- Encourage hydration: Staying hydrated is crucial for soothing a dry throat and reducing coughing. Make sure your child drinks plenty of fluids throughout the day. Warm liquids like herbal teas, warm water with honey, or clear broths can be especially soothing. However, avoid giving citrus juices or carbonated drinks, as they may irritate the throat further.
- Honey: Honey has been used for generations as a natural cough remedy, and it can be a helpful addition to your arsenal in comforting your child’s dry cough. For children above the age of one, consider giving them a teaspoon of honey before bedtime. The sweetness and viscosity of honey can help coat the throat and alleviate coughing. Always consult with your child’s doctor before giving honey to younger children to ensure it is safe for their age.
- Steamy showers and warm baths: Steamy showers or warm baths can work wonders in soothing a dry cough. The steam helps moisturise the airways and relieve throat irritation. Encourage your child to spend a few extra minutes in the shower, taking deep breaths of the warm, steamy air. Be sure to supervise young children to prevent any accidents.
- Keep the air clean: Reducing exposure to allergens and irritants can help alleviate a dry cough. Keep your home clean and dust-free, especially in areas where your child spends most of their time. Vacuum regularly using a vacuum cleaner to trap dust and allergens effectively. If you have pets, make sure to keep them out of your child’s bedroom to minimise exposure to pet dander.
- Avoid irritants: Certain irritants can make a dry cough worse. Avoid exposure to tobacco smoke, both active and passive, as it can exacerbate respiratory irritation. Strong odours from cleaning agents, air fresheners, or paint fumes should also be avoided as they can irritate the airways.
- Over-the-counter remedies: Over-the-counter cough medications may not be suitable for young children, so it’s essential to check with a healthcare professional before giving any medication. However, some cough drops or lozenges formulated for children may provide temporary relief and soothe a dry throat.
- Practice good hand hygiene: Encourage good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of viruses and infections. Regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can reduce the chances of catching or spreading germs that can cause a dry cough.
- Patience and love: Last but not least, remember that most dry coughs in children are caused by viral infections and will resolve on their own with time. Offer your child plenty of patience, comfort, and love during this period. A little extra tender loving care can work wonders in helping your child feel better.