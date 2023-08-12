Kids
Toffee apple making fun!
Get ready to embark on a journey of sweetness, laughter, and pure joy as you transform ordinary apples into toffee-coated masterpieces.
Toffee apples are fresh apples coated in a glossy layer of toffee or caramel. The toffee hardens into a crunchy shell, creating a tasty contrast with the juicy apple inside.
The history of toffee apples can be traced back to the late 19th century in both England and America. They were originally sold at fairs and carnivals, often associated with autumn and Halloween festivities.
In the early days, toffee apples were a luxury treat, but as the recipe became more accessible, they quickly spread in popularity and became a cherished tradition in various cultures around the world.
Ingredients
- Fresh apples: Choose firm and crisp apples, such as Granny Smith
- Wooden skewers or popsicle sticks
- One cup sugar
- Half cup water
- 30mls corn syrup or golden syrup
- 15mls butter
- Food colouring and sprinkles (optional)
Method
- Wash the apples thoroughly and remove any stickers or wax. Insert the wooden skewers or popsicle sticks into the stem end of each apple, ensuring they are securely in place.
- In a medium-sized saucepan, combine sugar, water, and corn syrup or golden syrup. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring gently until the sugar dissolves.
- Once the sugar has dissolved, allow the mixture to come to a boil until it reaches the hard-crack stage, which is around 150°C.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in butter and a few drops of food colouring if desired. The butter will give the toffee a rich and glossy texture.
- Holding the skewer, dip each apple into the toffee mixture, rotating it to ensure an even coating. Allow any excess toffee to drip off before placing the coated apple on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- While the toffee is still warm and sticky, you can add a sprinkle of toppings like edible glitter, chopped nuts, or sprinkles.
- Allow the toffee apples to cool and set completely on the baking sheet.