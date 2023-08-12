Toffee apple making fun!

Toffee apples are fresh apples coated in a glossy layer of toffee or caramel. The toffee hardens into a crunchy shell, creating a tasty contrast with the juicy apple inside.

The history of toffee apples can be traced back to the late 19th century in both England and America. They were originally sold at fairs and carnivals, often associated with autumn and Halloween festivities.

In the early days, toffee apples were a luxury treat, but as the recipe became more accessible, they quickly spread in popularity and became a cherished tradition in various cultures around the world.

Ingredients

Fresh apples: Choose firm and crisp apples, such as Granny Smith

Wooden skewers or popsicle sticks

One cup sugar

Half cup water

30mls corn syrup or golden syrup

15mls butter

Food colouring and sprinkles (optional)

Method