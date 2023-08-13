6 Hacks to help your toddler deal with anger

Toddlers are adorable bundles of energy and curiosity, but they can also have quite a temper!

Dealing with a tiny tot’s anger outbursts might seem like an overwhelming task, but fear not! With a sprinkle of patience, a dash of creativity, and a lot of love, you can help your little one navigate through these fiery emotions.

So, let’s dive into six ways to help your toddler deal with anger.

1. Emotion-filled storytelling

Toddlers love stories, especially those that they can relate to. Create a special storytelling time where you can weave tales of characters experiencing emotions similar to what your child might feel. Whether it’s a brave little lion dealing with frustration or a curious puppy learning to control its anger, these stories can serve as gentle life lessons. Not only will this help your toddler understand emotions better, but it will also foster a deeper bond between you and your little listener.

2. Taming the “angry monster”

Turn anger management into a fun game by personifying the emotion as a cute, little “Angry Monster”. Draw or print a picture of this character and give it a silly name together. When your toddler feels anger bubbling up, remind them that the “Angry Monster” is trying to take over. Now, it’s up to both of you to work together and tame the monster! Encourage deep breaths and use a funny voice to talk to the monster, showing your child that they have the power to control their emotions.

3. Dancing out the frustration

When words fail, let the feet do the talking! Create a “Dance Party for Two” with your little one. Whenever they feel upset or angry, invite them to dance it out with you. Put on their favourite upbeat music, and together, let your bodies groove away the frustration. Not only is dancing an excellent way to release pent-up energy, but it also helps trigger those happy hormones, turning tears into laughter.

4. Artistic expression

Toddlers might not have a complete grasp of their emotions yet, but they sure can express them through art! Keep a box of colourful art supplies at hand and encourage your child to draw or paint what they feel when they’re angry. This simple act of creation can be remarkably therapeutic and provides an outlet for their emotions. As you admire their masterpiece, talk about the emotions depicted and assure them that it’s okay to feel that way.

5. Play with plush teddies

Bring out the furry reinforcements! Introduce your toddler to a squad of plush teddy bears and encourage them to talk about their feelings with their cuddly friends. Toddlers often form strong attachments to their stuffed animals, finding comfort and security in their soft embrace. When feeling upset or angry, hugging and cuddling their favourite teddy can provide a sense of safety and calmness.

6. Hug it out

Hugs are magical healers, especially for little ones. When your toddler is struggling with anger, offer them a warm, tight hug. Physical affection helps them feel safe and loved, which can soothe their emotions. Sometimes, a heartfelt embrace is all it takes to turn an angry frown into a joyful smile. Plus, you get extra cuddle time, which is always a win-win for both of you!