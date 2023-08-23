Help: My child sleepwalks!

Sleepwalking, also known as somnambulism, is a fascinating yet sometimes puzzling phenomenon.

Sleepwalking occurs during the non-REM (rapid eye movement) stages of sleep. Kids who experience sleepwalking may perform various activities, from simply wandering around their room to even exploring the house while in a deep slumber. It’s as if their imagination is so vivid that it spills over into the real world!

Sleepwalking tends to be more common in younger children, usually between the ages of four and eight. However, some kids might continue sleepwalking into their teenage years. Sleepwalking is surprisingly common. Studies show that around 15% of children have experienced sleepwalking at least once during their childhood.

What causes it?

Several factors can contribute to the occurrence of sleepwalking in children:

Genetics: Sleepwalking can run in families, suggesting a genetic predisposition to the condition.

Sleep deprivation: Insufficient sleep or irregular sleep patterns may increase the likelihood of sleepwalking episodes.

Fatigue and stress: Overly tired or stressed children may be more prone to sleepwalking.

Fever or illness: Certain illnesses or fever can trigger sleepwalking in some children.

Medications: Some medications, especially those that affect the central nervous system, may lead to sleepwalking as a side effect.

Sleep environment: Changes in sleep surroundings or an unfamiliar sleeping environment can trigger sleepwalking in susceptible children.

Signs and Symptoms of sleepwalking in kids

Identifying sleepwalking in children may not always be straightforward, as they are often unaware of their actions during the episodes. However, some common signs include:

Sitting up or standing in bed: Children may suddenly sit up or stand in bed while still asleep.

Eyes Open, but unresponsive: Sleepwalkers may have their eyes open, but they appear dazed and unresponsive to stimuli.

Walking or moving around: Some children may actually walk around the house while sleepwalking, often in a slow and uncoordinated manner.

Unintelligible speech: If they do speak while sleepwalking, their words may be garbled and nonsensical.

Inability to recall: Upon waking, sleepwalkers typically have no recollection of their nighttime wanderings.

How to handle your child’s sleepwalking episodes

While sleepwalking in children can be an intriguing behaviour, it’s essential for parents to prioritise safety and create a supportive sleep environment. Here are some tips for handling sleepwalking episodes: