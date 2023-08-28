10 meal prep to save money on tuck lunches

Are you tired of the daily scramble to pack school lunches for your kids that are both healthy and affordable? Our 10 clever meal prep tips will not only help save you money but also make lunchtime exciting for your little ones.

Embrace the leftovers revolution

Before you turn your nose up at leftovers, think again! Transform last night’s dinner into a delicious lunchtime feast. Leftover grilled chicken can be sliced into a tasty sandwich or combined with veggies to create a hearty wrap. Not only will this save you time and money, but it will also reduce food waste!

Buy in bulk

When you find a great deal on bulk food items, don’t hesitate to stock up. Buying in larger quantities usually means a lower price per unit, helping you save money in the long run. Staples like rice, pasta, nuts, and dried fruits can be portioned out into reusable containers and utilised throughout the school week.

Plan a weekly menu

Map out a weekly lunch menu in advance. This simple but effective meal prep strategy will ensure you use up all your groceries efficiently and minimise unplanned trips to the store. Include your kids in the planning process and let them choose some of their favourite meals, making them more excited to eat their lunch!

Invest in reusable containers

Ditch the disposable baggies and invest in reusable lunch containers. Not only is this an eco-friendly option, but it will also save you money in the long run. Look for containers that are durable, dishwasher-safe, and have separate compartments to keep food items fresh and tasty.

DIY snack packs

Pre-packaged snack packs are convenient, but they come with a hefty price tag. Create your own DIY snack packs by buying larger quantities of snacks and portioning them out into reusable containers. Try making mini cheese cubes, pretzel sticks, or carrot sticks and pair them with homemade dips like hummus or yoghurt-based dressings.

Freeze it

If you have a busy schedule and struggle with daily meal prep, consider batch cooking and freezing individual portions. Soups, stews, and casseroles can be made in large quantities and frozen in portion-sized containers. Thaw them overnight, and you’ll have a delicious, homemade lunch ready to go in the morning.

Get creative with sandwiches

Sandwiches are a lunchtime staple, but they don’t have to be boring. Get creative and experiment with different bread types, spreads, and fillings. Opt for affordable yet nutritious ingredients like peanut butter, bananas, and honey or cream cheese and cucumber. The possibilities are endless!

Choose seasonal produce

Seasonal produce is not only fresher and more flavoruful but also more affordable. Keep an eye out for local produce sales and plan your school lunches around them. Fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, and oranges are often more budget-friendly during specific times of the year.

Join a meal prep group

Consider joining a meal prep group with other parents. Pooling resources and sharing the cooking responsibilities can be a game-changer for saving money and time. Plus, it can be a fun way to bond with other families in your community.

Teach your child about food budgeting

Last but not least, involve your kids in the budgeting process. Educate them about the importance of making smart food choices and sticking to a budget. Let them help with grocery shopping and meal prep, and they’ll learn valuable life skills while also appreciating their school lunches even more!