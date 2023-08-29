Calling all primary school learners to become Fast Heroes

Building on the success of its 2022 pilot campaign in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces, the award-winning health education initiative, Fast Heroes, is gearing up for its 2023 campaign, inviting primary schools nationwide to register and help save lives.

Endorsed and supported by the World Stroke Organisation, Fast Heroes has an important mission: To enlist a million young heroes who will play a crucial role in safeguarding their grandparents from the potential impact of a stroke. Designed for primary school children aged 5-9 years, this compelling campaign aims to equip them with the ability to recognise stroke symptoms and understand the urgency of immediate action – to call an ambulance.

Through a 5-week curriculum, facilitated by teachers and involving weekly activities and reinforcement, children learn and internalise the signs of a stroke and the steps to take during a stroke emergency. The educational resources within the Fast Heroes programme are designed to captivate young minds. They are interactive, engaging, and fun.

“Statistics show that stroke is a serious concern in South Africa and globally, ranking as the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide. Unfortunately, many stroke victims don’t receive timely medical care due to a lack of awareness about the key signs. Children hold the power to change this by educating their families,” emphasises Prof Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa.

Embracing their inherent passion for learning and sharing, children are encouraged to become health advocates and “superheroes” within their families, particularly with their beloved grandparents. The primary focus is on empowering them to educate their families, particularly their grandparents, about the signs of a stroke and the importance of quickly calling an ambulance.

The campaign introduces children to the three most prevalent stroke symptoms through the engaging analogy of “the evil Clot” striking. Guided by a cast of animated characters including retired superhero grandparents and their grandchildren – Timmy and Tanya, children become adept at identifying the three key signs of a stroke: Facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech impairment. The characters emphasise the importance of promptly calling an ambulance. This vital process gave rise to the acronym Fast, reflecting the symptoms of a stroke and the urgency of getting prompt medical attention.

The FAST Heroes campaign was conceptualised by the Department of Education and Social Policy at the University of Macedonia in Europe. The campaign’s implementation in South Africa is made possible through the support of the Angels Initiative by Boehringer Ingelheim. The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA), a non-profit organisation, is the chosen local partner for this initiative.

Renathe Van Der Merwe, the national coordinator for Fast Heroes, says “With global stroke figures on the rise, recognising stroke symptoms and knowing how to respond are vital life skills. Children serve as exceptional messengers for disseminating this crucial message to adults around them. I extend a challenge to schools to join forces; together, we can make a transformative difference and save lives, one grandparent at a time!”

To learn more about this life-changing campaign or to register, please visit www.fastheroes.com