Help: My child is the bully!

When it comes to the issue of bullying, there is ample information accessible to assist parents whose children are being victimised. However, what if you find yourself in the opposite position, where your own child is the one engaging in bullying behaviour towards another child?

The experience of discovering that your child is engaging in bullying behaviour can evoke a range of emotions for a parent.

It is common for parents to feel a mixture of shock, disbelief, disappointment, guilt, and concern. They may feel saddened by the impact their child’s actions have on others and worried about the long-term consequences for both the victim and their own child.

Parents might also experience a sense of personal responsibility, questioning their own parenting and wondering how this behaviour could have developed in their child. It can be an overwhelming and challenging situation for any parent to confront.