Unlocking the path to reading success: A guide for parents

Our brains are not inherently wired for reading, making it an intricate and multifaceted challenge. Unlike the innate abilities to listen, learn languages, or even master motor skills like walking and running, reading requires a unique set of skills that must be cultivated.

Decoding the art of reading

Reading is an elaborate human invention that engages various regions of the brain. Imagine encountering a word, such as ‘cat.’ The process begins by absorbing the visual letters on the page—c, a, t. These visual cues are then linked to the corresponding sounds these letters symbolise. Simultaneously, this information is associated with your pre-existing knowledge about the word—images of a cat, your own pet, or cats you’ve encountered before. Remarkably, all of this transpires in a fraction of a second.

The ultimate goal – comprehension

At the heart of reading lies comprehension—the ability to grasp the meaning of what’s read. To break it down, consider the “Simple View of Reading” proposed by Gough and Tumner in 1986. This model encapsulates comprehension as the outcome of two elements: word recognition and language comprehension. Much like a mathematical quotient, where two factors interact to yield a result, this model underscores that robust comprehension hinges on both decoding skills and language understanding.

Empowering young readers

Early formal education concentrates on introducing children to the alphabet and the sounds each letter produces, a method known as phonics. Phonics serves as the bedrock for both reading and spelling. To truly absorb these skills, ample practice is crucial. Mere exposure isn’t sufficient; concepts need reinforcement and continuous practice. Moreover, the acquisition of phonics is an ongoing journey that builds from year to year.

Beyond phonics, vocabulary emerges as the linchpin of reading comprehension. The link between comprehension and vocabulary is undeniably strong. Vocabulary encompasses our understanding and recollection of word meanings, encompassing both receptive (understood) and expressive (used) language. While some words are naturally imbibed through everyday interactions with language, others necessitate deliberate instruction. Experts concur that vocabulary significantly influences reading comprehension by intertwining with verbal intelligence and background knowledge.

Crafting strong readers

An invaluable strategy in fostering reading proficiency is reading aloud to children. This practice holds manifold benefits. When children are read to, their vocabulary blossoms. The bridge between spoken and written language strengthens, and the activity itself becomes a source of joy and bonding. Additionally, reading aloud enhances attention spans and cognitive processing.

In the words of “On Becoming a Nation of Readers: The Report on the Commission on Reading,” reading aloud stands as the single most crucial endeavour for nurturing the knowledge essential for future reading success, even from a tender age.

In conclusion, the road to reading mastery is intricate, demanding a fusion of decoding skills, language comprehension, and a rich vocabulary. Guiding our children through this journey, be it through phonics, vocabulary enrichment, or the simple act of reading aloud, paves the way for them to become confident and capable readers. As we delve into the world of words with our young ones, we not only unlock the doors of comprehension but also embark on a lifelong adventure of learning and understanding. To learn more, visit www.bellavista.org.za

Article supplied by Karen Archer, educational psychologist and deputy principal at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E