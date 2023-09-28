Auditory Processing Disorder explained

Defining the terms

Central Auditory Processing (CAP) can be best described as “How the brain interprets auditory input from the ears” (Bellis, T.J. 2001). The brain’s role is to accurately process the information gathered by the ears from the outside world. Central Auditory Processing Disorder (CAPD) or Auditory Processing Disorder (APD) refers to how the Central Nervous System handles presented auditory information. This isn’t linked to cognitive impairment or hearing loss, but rather to the coordination issues between the brain and the ears.

Age and progression

It’s crucial to recognize that CAPD/APD can affect individuals of all ages. While it’s commonly identified in childhood, its presence in later life is becoming more noticeable. Other important observations include the higher likelihood of APD in males than females and its potential connection to language learning delays.

Four primary auditory skills affected by CAPD/APD:

Auditory discrimination – the ability to distinguish and discern subtle differences between distinct sounds (e.g., differentiating “pat” from “bat,” or “forty” from “fourteen”).

– the ability to distinguish and discern subtle differences between distinct sounds (e.g., differentiating “pat” from “bat,” or “forty” from “fourteen”). Auditory figure-ground – the capacity to focus on relevant sounds in a noisy environment (e.g., concentrating on a teacher’s voice in a classroom or a colleague’s voice in a meeting).

– the capacity to focus on relevant sounds in a noisy environment (e.g., concentrating on a teacher’s voice in a classroom or a colleague’s voice in a meeting). Auditory memory – recalling information heard, either immediately or later.

– recalling information heard, either immediately or later. Auditory sequencing – comprehending and recalling the specific order of sounds and words.

Notable indications of CAPD/APD

Struggling to comprehend speech, especially in noisy settings like classrooms or with multiple speakers.

Frequently asking for information to be repeated, often using phrases like “what” or “sorry.”

Misunderstanding presented information.

Needing more time to respond in conversations.

Difficulty localizing sounds.

Struggling to differentiate between similar sounds.

Challenges in focusing, concentrating, and retaining information.

Diagnosing CAPD/APD

The initial step in diagnosing CAPD/APD involves ensuring there’s no hearing impairment. Consulting an audiologist can rule out hearing loss and facilitate specific advanced listening tests for CAPD/APD diagnosis. If necessary, a Speech-Language Therapist can conduct further assessments. Parents seeking testing for their children should consider a recommended age of seven or older, as auditory skills are still developing before that. It’s important to rule out conditions like ADHD, working memory issues, and receptive language disorders, as they can present similar challenges. Adults can be diagnosed at any age.

Seeking Assistance

Speech-language therapy is the primary treatment for CAPD/APD, and early intervention is key.

Educators and workplaces can help by incorporating the following strategies: ○ Using simple, one-step instructions. ○ Practicing patience and providing repetition when needed. ○ Speaking at an appropriate pace and volume. ○ Offering a quiet space for tasks.

A diagnosis of CAPD/APD may bring challenges at home, school, and work, but with proper intervention and support, individuals can thrive.

For additional information, please visit www.bellavista.org.za.

Article supplied by Anna Tyranes, head of speech-language pathology and audiology department at Bellavista School.