Peach Mampoer margarita
With the irresistible combination of fresh peaches, Peach Mampoer, and riple Sec, this vibrant cocktail is perfectly balanced.
This delightful libation combines the natural sweetness of peaches with the bold flavours of Peach Mampoer and Triple Sec, creating a refreshing and vibrant drink that is perfect for any occasion.
With a homemade peach syrup adding an extra layer of depth, and a Tajin rim providing a hint of tanginess, this cocktail is a true taste sensation. Recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes.
For the peach syrup
- 1 whole peach, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
For the cocktail
- 1 shot of Peach Mampoer
- 1/2 shot Triple Sec
- 1 shot of Peach Syrup
- 1 handful mint
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- Ice, handful
For the rim
- 1 tablespoon of Tajin
- 1 lemon wedge
To serve
Fresh peach
Method
- To make the syrup boil together the ingredients until the mixture reduces and forms a syrup, blend together and set aside.
- Place a margarita glass into the freezer to chill or chill using ice.
- Make the Tajin rim by place the tajin onto a flat plate. Using the lime wedge, rim half the glass and the dip into the Tajin.
- For the cocktail, place the Peach Mampoer, Triple Sec, peace syrup & mint into a cocktail shaker.
- Using a muddling stick, muddle the ingredients until well combined. Squeeze in the lemon and add ice.
- Close the shaker and shake well. Strain into the prepared glass, garnish with fresh peach & serve.