Lifestyle

Peach Mampoer margarita

With the irresistible combination of fresh peaches, Peach Mampoer, and riple Sec, this vibrant cocktail is perfectly balanced.

10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Peach Mapoer Margarita
Cheers to the perfect blend of peachy goodness and margarita magic! Image credit: BBC Homegrown Tastes

This delightful libation combines the natural sweetness of peaches with the bold flavours of Peach Mampoer and Triple Sec, creating a refreshing and vibrant drink that is perfect for any occasion.

With a homemade peach syrup adding an extra layer of depth, and a Tajin rim providing a hint of tanginess, this cocktail is a true taste sensation. Recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes.

For the peach syrup

  • 1 whole peach, chopped
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water

For the cocktail

  • 1 shot of Peach Mampoer
  • 1/2 shot Triple Sec
  • 1 shot of Peach Syrup
  • 1 handful mint
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • Ice, handful

For the rim

  • 1 tablespoon of Tajin
  • 1 lemon wedge

To serve

Fresh peach

Method

  1. To make the syrup boil together the ingredients until the mixture reduces and forms a syrup, blend together and set aside.
  2. Place a margarita glass into the freezer to chill or chill using ice.
  3. Make the Tajin rim by place the tajin onto a flat plate. Using the lime wedge, rim half the glass and the dip into the Tajin.
  4. For the cocktail, place the Peach Mampoer, Triple Sec, peace syrup & mint into a cocktail shaker.
  5. Using a muddling stick, muddle the ingredients until well combined. Squeeze in the lemon and add ice.
  6. Close the shaker and shake well. Strain into the prepared glass, garnish with fresh peach & serve.

10 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button