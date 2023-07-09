Be inspired by the world boxing champ, George Foreman’s life story

Today, Foreman is best known for his famous Rumble in the Jungle boxing match with Muhammad Ali in what was then Zaîre (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), and for his indispensable kitchen aid the George Foreman Grill.

In boxing, the 1.9m giant nicknamed “Big George” competed for an unprecedented 30 years between 1967 and 1997. But there are so many more facets to this former professional boxer that this fascinating sports biopic will explore – including the fact that he is an ordained minister who has been preaching at a church in Houston for more than 40 years.

Fuelled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channels his anger into winning a world heavyweight boxing title and an Olympic medal, followed by a near-death experience that takes him from the boxing ring to the pulpit.

But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable world heavyweight boxing champion ever – in 1994, at the age of 45.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World also features Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus.

Starring Khris Davis (Detroit, Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman and directed by George Tillman Jr (The Hate U Give), the film tracks the true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. It comes to DStv Box Office fresh from its theatrical release, courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Don’t miss this inspiring true-life tale of second (and third) chances on DStv Box Office, from 28 July.

