Khosi Twala bags nomination for 40 under 40 SA

Congratulations are in order for reality TV star Khosi Twala who has been nominated for the 40 Under 40 SA.

The Big Brother Titians winner was among the more than 100 individuals chosen for the nomination.

The goal of the platform is to recognise and honour South African youth who are influential.

The journalist took to her Instagram timeline to announce the exciting news to her followers.

“Thank you for your nominations and congratulations to all nominees for this year’s Forty Under 40 Awards South Africa 2023. The Forty under 40 Awards are curated to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries,” the platform wrote.

Khosi who recently got dragged by Nelisa used the nomination as an opportunity to respond to haters.

“Negative people need drama like oxygen. Stay positive, it will take their breath away. Thank you Khosi Reigns. The sky is the limit,” she wrote.

Many of her fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

One social media user wrote: “I always look back to that day we met in the audition room and you were blindfolded I didn’t know I’m in the presence of global star #Congratulations Khosi .”

Another user wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS KHOSI. SMS TWALA to 36445. These voting polls won’t know what hit them. .”

“The king has spoken bad energy should please stay far!!!! Keep being you Makhosazane Twala ,” wrote a fan.

