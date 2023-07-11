Treat the family to an egg-citing Christmas in July feast

Good thing then that we have Christmas in July, a fun little tradition of celebrating the silliness of the season smack bang in the middle of the year, when all those hot meals (and festive egg favourites) actually make sense to us here in the Southern Hemisphere.

The origins of Christmas in July are disputed. But whatever its roots, the idea of a midyear festive holiday has taken hold in many countries, where it is now celebrated on 12 or 25 July.

Here in SA, we’re in the throes of winter – the ideal time to enjoy all those Christmas staples that wouldn’t normally find a place on our December holiday table. Because let’s be honest, we have inherited many global customs that are now woven into the tapestry of our Rainbow Nation but that aren’t always appropriate for our climate.

That includes festive dishes like roast turkey, beef or gammon; stuffing; beef Wellington; Yorkshire puddings; roast potatoes; rice and gravy; and Brussel sprouts, broccoli and carrots. Finished off with Christmas pud and brandy butter or custard for dessert, and a little eggnog on the side.

In many of these dishes, eggs are the star of the show. Yorkshire puddings, hot custard and eggnog are nothing without egg. That deliciously brown Wellington crust? Needs an eggwash. And the secret ingredient in the best stuffing ever…egg!

Eggs are affordable and make for the perfect Christmas Day treats for any time of the day (or year!) and for any meal. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, supper, dessert and even some warm drinks are all perfectly at home with eggs.

We’ve taken the best of British and the best of Mzansi and combined them into some truly colourful dishes for our Christmas in July menu.

First up is Yorkshire pudding with boerewors and tomato. This is effectively an egg and boerie traybake, but the base is made in the traditional Yorkshire pud way for a festive touch. Our second dish is potato and cabbage hash cakes with fried egg which, much like the customary Boxing Day bubble and squeak dishes, can be made with leftover vegetables.

If you’re home for the holidays, surprise the kids with a Christmas in July spread. Don’t forget to add all the trimmings (and affordable eggs!).

EGG & BOEREWORS TRAYBAKE

Serves 4 – 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 – 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the batter

140g plain flour

4 large eggs, beaten

200ml full cream milk

Salt & pepper, to taste

For the filling

6 thin boerewors sausages

15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) olive oil for drizzling

200g colourful cocktail tomatoes or cherry tomatoes on the vine

Salt & pepper, to taste

200g baby button mushrooms

2 fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped

2-4 eggs

100g Feta cheese crumbled

15g flat leaf parsley, chopped

Pesto to garnish (optional)

Method

Start by making the batter, whisk the flour and 4 beaten eggs in a bowl until smooth. Gradually add the milk, whisking until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat the oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a deep roasting pan, drizzle over some olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes to colour lightly. Add the tomatoes and mushrooms to the pan, sprinkle over the chopped rosemary and season again to taste. Increase the oven to 220°C. Return the pan to the oven for 10 minutes, remove and carefully pour in the batter. Take care as the fat could splatter. Put the pan straight back into the oven for 25-30 minutes, until the batter is puffed up and golden brown. Crack the remaining eggs into low spots in the Yorkshire pudding and return the pan to the oven for 6-8 minutes or until the egg whites are set and the yolks still runny. Remove and sprinkle over the crumbled feta and garnish with flat leaf parsley. Drizzle over the pesto and serve immediately while hot.

POTATO & CABBAGE HASH CAKES WITH FRIED EGG

Any leftover vegetables and potato can be used to make this dish, roast veggies and smashed sweet potato make a delicious combo! Diced ham, or cooked bacon can also be added. This recipe makes a quick and economical dinner that is both satisfying and tasty.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 cooked medium potatoes or boiled baby potatoes (about 325g)

325g cooked cabbage (or any leftover veggies)

2 eggs, beaten

15-30ml (1 -2 tbsp) curry powder

Olive oil, for frying

2-4 fresh eggs

To serve

Cucumber Riata (optional – plain yoghurt with chopped cucumber)

Chilli oil (optional)

Atchar

Fresh coriander

Method

Place the cooked potatoes on a chopping board and roughly cut them up. Add the other cooked vegetables and roughly chop up. Place them all into a bowl, add the eggs and curry and mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 and roughly shape into 4 patty shaped cakes. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan and fry the cakes for about 8-10 minutes, turning once, until golden and crispy. Set aside. Fry the eggs in the pan according to your liking. Serve fried eggs on top of the hash cakes, with a dollop of raita and drizzled with chilli oil and atchar. Garnish with coriander.

