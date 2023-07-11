Winter recipes to warm the soul

It’s official – warm jackets have been dug out the back of cupboards, thick second blankets added to the bed, and the kettle goes on every night to fill hot water bottles – it’s winter!

Whilst not everyone enjoys the cold, there is a benefit to winter no one can deny, and that is the delicious warm meals! Everyone’s mom has that one comfort food that she makes almost weekly every winter, be it soup or stew, and it is that dish that transports you home whenever you eat it.

Well, ANGOSTURA bitters has created a winter menu of warm comfort foods, giving you all the warmth and comfort of home with each dish.

This menu takes you on a journey of flavour from starter to dessert – each dish brought alive with the distinct depth of aromatic, orange and cocoa bitters. Not only is this full meal perfect for enjoying on a cold evening around a cosy fire with family or friends, but it is also the perfect opportunity for introducing your favourite trio to the kitchen.

Fill your kitchen will delicious aromas this winter with these warming recipes – the perfect formula for warming the stomach and tantalizing the tastebuds!

For starters

Black bean soup

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 pack precooked black beans

1 small onion (chopped)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup tomato sauce

4 1⁄4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 tbsp green seasoning

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

2 tbsp ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters

1⁄2 cup heavy cream

115g salted butter

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

In a medium saucepan, sauté the onions, garlic and rosemary for 3 minutes or until soft. Add the black beans, tomatoes, stock, ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes to develop the flavours. Blend the soup in a blender until smooth, then return to the pan, add cream and butter, and reheat gently (do not boil).

The main

Chipotle black bean chili

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 yellow onions, finely chopped (about 3 cups)

5 large cloves garlic, chopped

1 – 1.5kg lean ground beef (93%)

2 cans (400g each) fire-roasted diced or crushed tomatoes

2 cans (250g each) tomato sauce

2-3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 tbsp ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp ground ancho chiles

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 cans (420g each) black beans, drained and rinsed

Method

Heat oil in an 8-quart pot. Add onion, garlic and ground beef. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is crumbled and is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl* combine remaining ingredients except beans and salt. Use an immersion blender to puree, or place in blender container in two batches. Mixture does not have to be smooth, just smooth enough so the chipotle chiles are not chunky and are distributed throughout mixture. Stir into cooked beef. Add black beans to chili and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook 25 – 30 minutes more. Add salt to taste. Top individual servings with shredded cheese, sliced green onion, sliced avocado, dollops of sour cream or Greek-style yogurt, or crunchy tortilla chips.

And finally, dessert!

Pumpkin pie

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1/2 tsp ground ginger

2 large eggs

420g pure pumpkin puree (you will have to make your own)

2 tsp ANGOSTURA® orange bitters

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 can (380ml) evaporated milk

1 unbaked deep-dish pie shell (4-cup volume)

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C. In a small bowl, mix sugar with salt and spices. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin puree, ANGOSTURA orange bitters, vanilla and sugar mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour into pie crust and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 180°C. Bake 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted near centre comes out clean. Cool pie before serving.

Chef’s tip: Try adding fresh orange zest along with ANGOSTURA orange bitters.

With Amaroni

Ingredients

45ml amaro

30ml London dry gin

15ml sweet vermouth

2 dashes ANGOSTURA orange bitters

Orange twist

Ice

Method