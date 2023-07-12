Green-skinned and dark-skinned avos, double the deliciousness, and a great recipe

The buttery, creamy green-skinned avo varieties Fuerte, Edranol, Ryan, Reed and Pinkerton are available from March until October, and the rich, nutty dark-skinned Hass, Maluma Hass and Lamb Hass from March until November.

Remember that green-skinned avos remain green when ripe, while the dark-skinned avos turn purple-black when ready to eat – so please don’t squeeze! Even though avocados may vary in colour, shape and size, they are all a source of nutrients and can be included as part of a healthy eating plan.

The best thing about avos is that they are all high in energy, heart healthy fats, vitamin K and biotin, are cholesterol and sodium free and a great source of fibre.

And when it comes to getting creative in the kitchen, dark-skinned and green-skinned avos shine equally brightly, as there’s no end to their uses in snacks, light meals, starters, main meals, desserts, bakes and even sweet treats.

So, no matter what you’re planning for your next meal always add an avo, whether on the side, on top or inside – green-skinned or dark-skinned avos – for double the deliciousness!

For further information and avo recipes, visit www.avocado.co.za , follow on Facebook @iloveavocadoSA and on Instagram @iloveavossa

Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings with Avocado Ranch Dipping Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the marinade: 24 chicken wings, 250 ml (1 cup) BBQ sauce, 30 ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce , 60 ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar, 60 ml (4 tbsp) honey , 60 ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

For the Avocado Ranch Dressing: 1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned, 100 ml (about 6 tbsp) apple cider vinegar, 60 ml (4 tbsp) maple syrup or brown sugar, 100 ml (about ½ cup) lemon juice, 100 ml (about ½ cup) avocado or olive oil , 2-4 cloves garlic, 2-4 spring onions, white part only (and extra for garnish), Pinch of salt

Method: Whisk BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, honey and soy sauce together in a jug. Place the chicken in shallow non-metallic dish and pour over the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate at least 20 minutes but preferably for 2 hours. Cook on a braai or in the oven at 200°C until golden and sticky about 25 – 30 minutes. While the chicken is cooking make the dressing. Place all the ingredients in the jug of a blender and whizz until smooth. Dressing can be thinned down with a little cold water if a pouring consistency is desired. Transfer to a jar and seal until needed. Serve chicken wings with dressing and garnish with sliced spring onion.

