Mercury is a toxic metal that can be found in some types of fish and seafood. Here are some tips on how to avoid consuming too much mercury.

Firstly, it’s important to know which fish contain high levels of mercury. These include swordfish, shark, king mackerel, and tilefish. It’s best to avoid these types of fish altogether. Instead, choose fish that are lower in mercury, such as salmon, sardines, and trout.

Next, pay attention to where your fish comes from. Fish from polluted waters can contain higher levels of mercury. Try to choose fish that are wild-caught, as opposed to farmed fish, as they are less likely to be exposed to contaminants.

When cooking fish, it’s important to prepare it in a way that can reduce the amount of mercury. Grilling or broiling fish can cause the mercury to concentrate in the fish’s flesh. Instead, try baking or poaching fish, as this can help to reduce the amount of mercury.

Lastly, limit your consumption of fish and seafood to 2-3 servings per week. This is especially important for pregnant women and young children, as their bodies are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of mercury.

Avoiding consuming too much mercury can be done by being aware of which fish contain high levels of mercury, choosing fish from less polluted waters, cooking fish in a way that can reduce the amount of mercury, and limiting your consumption of fish and seafood. By following these tips, you can enjoy the health benefits of fish while minimising your exposure to mercury.

