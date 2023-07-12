Spice up your plate with mince curry kota
This mince curry is prepared by sautéing onions and garlic, then simmering with curry powder and juicy tomatoes.
This quick and easy recipe, brought to you by @Apriena (compliments of Harvestime), combines tender beef mince with aromatic spices and a medley of vegetables. Atchar, also known as pickled relish, adds to this dish’s unique flavour.
The history of atchar dates back several centuries and is believed to have originated in the Indian subcontinent. It was introduced to different regions through trade and migration, becoming an integral part of the culinary traditions in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and also in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines.
The specific ingredients used in atchar can vary based on regional preferences and availability. Commonly used ingredients include vegetables like green mango, carrot, cauliflower, and green chili peppers. These ingredients are combined with spices such as mustard seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and chili powder, giving atchar its distinct taste and vibrant colour.
Serves: 1-2 | Prep Time: 5 minutes | Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- Harvestime Slap Chips
- Harvestime Peas
- Beef mince
- 1 onion diced
- 2 teaspoons garlic and ginger paste
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 3 chopped tomatoes
- Water
- Chopped dhania
- Fried egg
- Atchar
- Unsliced white bread
Method
- Cook the Harvestime Slap chips according to package instructions and keep aside.
- Fry the onions in a little oil with the garlic until translucent.
- Add the mince and allow to cook for 10 minutes.
- Add the curry powder and tomatoes and ½ cup water.
- Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Season.
- Add the peas and cook for a further 6 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Place the chips in the unsliced bread, add the spicy mince filling.
- Top with the fried egg, chopped coriander and achar.