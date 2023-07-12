Spice up your plate with mince curry kota

This quick and easy recipe, brought to you by @Apriena (compliments of Harvestime), combines tender beef mince with aromatic spices and a medley of vegetables. Atchar, also known as pickled relish, adds to this dish’s unique flavour.

The history of atchar dates back several centuries and is believed to have originated in the Indian subcontinent. It was introduced to different regions through trade and migration, becoming an integral part of the culinary traditions in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and also in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

The specific ingredients used in atchar can vary based on regional preferences and availability. Commonly used ingredients include vegetables like green mango, carrot, cauliflower, and green chili peppers. These ingredients are combined with spices such as mustard seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and chili powder, giving atchar its distinct taste and vibrant colour.

Serves: 1-2 | Prep Time: 5 minutes | Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Harvestime Slap Chips

Harvestime Peas

Beef mince

1 onion diced

2 teaspoons garlic and ginger paste

2 tablespoons curry powder

3 chopped tomatoes

Water

Chopped dhania

Fried egg

Atchar

Unsliced white bread

Method