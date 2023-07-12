Winter warmer: Salted caramel espresso martini

Treat yourself to the decadent blend of coffee, caramel, and vodka with the South African-inspired Salted Caramel Espresso Martini. It’s a deliciously warming cocktail that will satisfy your cravings for both coffee and caramel in one sip.

Ingredients

45 ml vodka

30 ml coffee liqueur (such as Kahlua)

30 ml salted caramel liqueur (such as Bailey’s Salted Caramel)

1 shot (30 ml) freshly brewed espresso

Ice cubes

Whipped cream (optional)

Caramel sauce (for garnish)

Sea salt (for garnish)

Method

Start by chilling your martini glass in the freezer for a few minutes. This will help keep your drink cold. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add the vodka, coffee liqueur, salted caramel liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso to the shaker. Close the shaker tightly and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to combine and chill the ingredients. Take the martini glass out of the freezer and drizzle caramel sauce around the inside of the glass, allowing it to drip down. Strain the cocktail mixture from the shaker into the caramel-drizzled martini glass. If desired, top the drink with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on top of the whipped cream for an extra touch of saltiness and visual appeal. Serve immediately and enjoy your Salted Caramel Espresso Martini!

Note: If you don’t have access to salted caramel liqueur, you can make your own by adding a pinch of sea salt to regular caramel liqueur. Adjust the amount of salt according to your taste preferences.