Young Inspector Morse returns for a final, memorable goodbye

Shaun Evans will take his final bow as Endeavour Morse in this prequel to the long-running detective series as Inspector Morse. Travel back in time to 1970s Oxford to meet young Morse for a last goodbye and witness the return of some familiar faces as he grapples with new challenges across three two-hour episodes.

Endeavour first aired in 2012 as a single film to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse’s TV debut. It proved such a success that nine seasons followed, seeing the young detective set out to solve tricky cases with the help of colleague Fred Thursday (Roger Allam – Game of Thrones, The Queen, Murder in Provence).

In the opening episode of season nine it’s spring, 1972. Two unexplained deaths seem to lead to the Oxford Concert Orchestra, while a body discovered in a derelict warehouse stokes fears that members of the London criminal underworld have again found their way to Oxford. Thursday and Endeavour’s investigation unearths some unsettling connections to cases the duo believed were well and truly behind them.

“… this intricate, sure-footed crime show’s farewell is even more accomplished than its predecessor” – The Guardian

Catch the last season of Endeavour from Thursday, 13 July, on BritBox.

