Five local honeymoon spots to swoon over

No need to spend hours on a plane and deal with visas and loads of tourists when you can indulge in one of these five, fabulously romantic honeymoon destinations right here in SA. Pack your bags, love birds!

Thanda Tented Camp

You’re spoilt for choice at Thanda Safari, where you can chose between Thanda Safari Lodge, Villa iZulu and – our suggestion for honeymooners – the romantic Thanda Tented Camp. It’s all big five country, with early morning game drives, dinner under the stars, colonial tents with private viewing decks. And Thanda means love in isiZulu … so there’s that, too! Just north of Hluhluwe, about 220km north of Durban. Rates from R3247 a person, all inclusive. Details: thandasafari.co.za

The Wildenhondekloof Private Game Reserve

If the wide open romance of the Klein Karoo appeals, The Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve is a magic choice. This 4000-hectare farm with a luxury game lodge, just outside of Oudtshoorn, has just nine luxurious bedrooms with stunning mountain and river views. Game drives, hiking trails, mountain biking … this is one of the hallmark properties of Cape Country Routes, and with good reason. Exclusive and luxurious and in the Klein Karoo … tick, tick and triple tick. Also great restaurant, cocktail bar and star-gazing tours Rates from R2365 a person sharing, dinner, bed and breakfast. Details: capecountryroutes.com

Lily Pond Country Lodge

Sitting on the banks of the most beautiful lily pond and surrounded by 12 hectares of indigenous forest, the contemporary “Afro-Zen” style Lily Pond Country Lodge is a haven of space and fresh air – renowned for its design, tranquility, relaxing ambience and creative cuisine. Book the private honeymoon suite, with spa bath. Close to Plett, between the Crags and Nature’s Valley, it’s the perfect overnight stop between the Eastern Cape game lodges and the famous Route 62. Rates from R3300 a couple per night. Details: capecountryroutes.com

Darling Lodge Guest House

The charming Darling Lodge Guest House is in the romantic town of Darling, on the West Coast. All lush gardens, a harmonious blend of old and new, peace and tranquility, the sensitively restored Victorian main house offers three glorious country-style rooms, and the more modern garden annex offers a further three beautifully appointed rooms with a grapevine covered patio overlooking the swimming pool. It’s 25 km from the West Coast National Park and 80 km from Cape Town International Airport, it’s set in one of the world’s smallest and richest Floral kingdoms. Rates from R1980 a couple including breakfast. Details: capecountryroutes.com

Val du Charron Wine & Leisure Estate

The five-star Coach House, dating back to 1699, at Val du Charron Wine & Leisure Estate is a fab option for active honeymooners … luxe, private and as relaxing or busy as you want it to be. It’s a working vineyard with its own cellar in the heart of the winelands, close to Wellington and just under an hour’s drive from Cape Town. Two great restaurants, wine tastings, a Theatre of Wines vineyard and cellar tour, a world-class MTB trail for novice and skilled riders, and half a dozen running trails … loads to fill your days. In between all the activities, rooms are luxurious enough to stay put all day, with private plunge pools and patios, fireplaces and views for days. Book the Presidential Suite – the rate is R6110 a room per night. Details: capecountryroutes.com

