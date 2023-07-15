Raspberry and dark chocolate clafoutis

Whether it is a rich and royal chocolatey affair or something with fresh raspberries, nothing gets rid of winter chills like a pudding!

Learn how to create this mouthwatering dessert that will leave you craving for more.

Indulge in a heavenly combination of raspberries and dark chocolate with this Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Clafoutis recipe. This dessert effortlessly blends the tartness of fresh raspberries with the richness of 70% dark chocolate, resulting in a decadent treat with a light and airy texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tblsp unsalted butter
  • 2 Tblsp castor sugar
  • 1/3 cup cake flour
  • 2 Tblsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Pinch of Oryx desert salt
  • 1 cup Full cream milk
  • 0.5 cup sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 450g fresh raspberries
  • 85g 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped

Method

  1. Use a 25cm cast iron skillet or baking dish, butter the dish and then sprinkle with castor sugar so that the castor sugar forms a thin layer.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200˚C.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder and Oryx desert salt. Set aside.
  4. In a blender, add milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla essence. Blend until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add the flour mixture and pulse until just incorporated, about 5 – 7 pulses.
  5. Add the raspberries to the baking dish and arrange them in a single layer. Pour the batter over the raspberries.
  6. Top with the chocolate chunks. Bake in the oven until puffed around the edges and set in the center, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let it cool for about 15 minutes before serving. It will sink slightly as it cools.
  7. Enjoy with Leopard’s Leap Shiraz.

