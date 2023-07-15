Somizi Mhlongo hits 5 million followers Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to tell his fans how he celebrated his huge Instagram milestone.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo celebrated a huge milestone as he hit 5 million followers on Instagram.

The media personality is one of the most followed male celebrities in South Africa.

The Metro FM presenter took to his Instagram timeline where he revealed to his fans that he celebrated the huge milestone with friends.

He captioned the post saying: “Last night we celebrated life. We celebrated yo support and yo love. 5 million followers. 5 million YOU. 5 million thank you. Friends support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Many of his fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Businesswoman, Author, Philanthropist and Reality TV Star Dr Shauwn Mkhize took to Somizi’s comment section to congratulate him saying: ” How did I miss this , congratulations friend .”

A social media user wrote: “At this rate you can have your own country ,” to where the SA idols judge responded by saying, “lol true.”

Another user wrote: ” We love you darling, 5million times.”

A fan wrote: “This is lit .”

“Congratulations chu ,” wrote a fan.

Somizi recently attended the Hollywoodbets Durban July, where he showed out his seven outfits.

Somizi, the host of the Afrotainment marquee, made a dramatic appearance at the Hollywoodbets Durban July wearing an outfit straight out of a science fiction film.

The 50-year-old star channeled an alien who had been captured and displayed in public with the theme of “Out of This World.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

The post Somizi Mhlongo hits 5 million followers appeared first on Bona Magazine.