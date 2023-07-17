10 budget-friendly tips to ease financial pressure on pet parents

Feeding, grooming and all the other monthly health and wellness related costs for your beloved four-legged companions can take a big chunk out of your budget.

With worldwide rising prices and our weak Rand, chances of pet food and related product prices reducing any time soon are slim.

Ease some of the financial pressure by taking proactive steps to ensure that your pet stays in the best possible shape with these clever budgeting tips:

Prevention is better than cure: Be proactive about your pet’s health by staying on top of vaccinations, check-ups, dental care, grooming, and flea and tick control to help minimise future medical expenses. Set up a pet budget : Knowing exactly what monthly pet-related costs you are paying for will help you be more in control. Include food, routine vaccinations, preventative treatments, grooming, and emergency medical care. Look into pet insurance: Unexpected vet costs can be a major blow to your bank balance. Research and evaluate pet insurance plans to cover yourself in case of sudden medical emergencies. Compare different plans, coverage limits, premiums, and deductibles. Compare pet food brands: You don’t want to keep changing your pet’s food, but it might be worth making one, informed move to help your pet’s health and your pocket. Chat to your vet about affordable yet nutritious options. Look out for discounts, coupons and loyalty programmes.

Buy online: Pet food, accessories, supplements, and medication can often be found cheaper online. These can be delivered to your door, saving you time and transport costs. Go DIY where possible: Basic grooming and puppy training can be done at home, reducing the need for professional services (and their hefty bills). Invest time in learning and practising these skills to save money while strengthening the bond between you and your pet. Cheap and cheerful: Many charity shops receive donations of kennels, cat baskets, toys, and bedding. Buy these goods at a fraction of the retail cost and know that your money is helping others who are less fortunate. Share pet-sitting costs: A professional pet-sitter and dog walker can be expensive. Instead, team up with friends and neighbours to help one another out when travelling for work or holidays. Source low-cost services: Dedicated non-profit organisations offer low-cost veterinary clinics, vaccinations and spaying/neutering services. Consult animal welfare organisations to find these valuable resources. Get the snip: Prevent the possibility of unwanted litters, and further expenses, by taking action when your pets are still young.

