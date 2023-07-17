Freeze the day with these binge-worthy winter warmers

If you’re easily hung up on a series like us, you’ll love these suggestions.

Unforgotten Seasons 1 – 5

Binge all five seasons of the critically acclaimed cold-case drama Unforgotten, with gripping storylines about a pair of detectives cracking unsolved murders. The first four seasons feature a stand-out lead performance by Nicola Walker (Annika, Last Tango in Halifax), then in season five her co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42, Yesterday) is joined by fellow BAFTA nominee Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Being Human), adding more complex dynamics to the mix.

Happy Valley Seasons 1 – 3

Adored by viewers and critics alike, Sally Wainwright’s multi-BAFTA-winning drama Happy Valley features Sarah Lancashire (Coronation Street, Last Tango in Halifax) in her iconic role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Binge the complete three seasons of this acclaimed drama, which has been hailed for its impeccable acting and outstanding scriptwriting, exclusively on BritBox.

Sanditon – Seasons 1 – 3

Watch this gorgeously filmed Jane Austen-inspired period drama from start to finish, as all three seasons are available to binge only on BritBox. Featuring Rose Williams (Curfew) as high-spirited heroine Charlotte Heywood, whose life is transformed when she visits the fictional seaside town of Sanditon, it’s bustling with colourful characters, lashings of intrigue and its fair share of suitors. Prepare to immerse yourself in gorgeous Regency-era settings and costumes, served up with wit and romance!



Bloodlands Seasons 1 – 2

This ratings-busting Northern Ireland-set drama series stars James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) as a complex and conflicted detective. The first season of Bloodlands was Northern Ireland’s most-watched drama launch on record, and season two serves up more thrilling twists aplenty in the action-packed “Irish noir” drama, filmed in and around gritty Belfast.

Fancy a faster watch? Try these exclusive gems:

The Great Train Robbery

Sixty years ago, on 8 August 1963, Britain awoke to the news of the biggest and most audacious robbery in the country’s history. The hijacking of a train 55km from central London left the country stunned and hungry for details on who did it, and how they managed to pull it off. As the anniversary nears, don’t miss this riveting two-part character-driven drama with its stellar cast, including Jim Broadbent, James Fox, Luke Evans and Martin Compston.

Stonehouse

Emmy Award winner Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Pride and Prejudice) and his real-life wife Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) star in this three-part cautionary tale about a high-flying politician whose ambition leads him to burn his wings – with disastrous consequences. Inspired by sensational true events, Stonehouse tracks the extraordinary rise and fall of UK MP John Stonehouse in the 1970s.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton

If you enjoy a period drama that subverts the genre with a refreshing twist, you’ll love The Confessions of Frannie Langton’s combination of romance and murder mystery. Set in opulent 19th-century London, this four-parter based on Sara Collins’ award-winning novel traces the journey of a young woman (Karla-Simone Spence – Blue Story, Wannabe) from a Jamaican plantation to a grand Mayfair mansion – where she becomes the chief suspect in a double murder.

